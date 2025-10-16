ACT releases class of 2025 data for Kentucky; state’s students achieved averaged score of 18.4

Kentucky students in the class of 2025 performed among the top of states testing 100% of their students on the ACT college admissions exam, according to data released by ACT Wednesday.

Kentucky students in the graduating class of 2025 earned an average composite score of 18.4 on the ACT. The most recent set of test information is used for students testing more than once. A total of 77 students earned a perfect score of 36.

Kentucky’s average composite score ranks fourth among states testing 100% of their graduates, behind Nebraska, Wyoming and Tennessee.

“As with any assessment, the ACT results from the class of 2025 paint a complex picture,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “We at the Kentucky Department of Education are proud of where we stand nationally among states where every student is tested, which reflects our dedication to preparing every student for success in college, career and life.”

Kentucky’s average composite score for the class of 2025 fell from the 18.6 score recorded by the Kentucky class of 2024. The number of 2025 graduates who took the ACT in Kentucky also increased to 52,946, up from 51,029 graduates the previous year, a 3.8% increase.

“We have made great strides in several different areas over the last few years, particularly with literacy and numeracy instruction, that will lead to quality educational outcomes and more vibrant learning experiences for our students,” Fletcher said.

The ACT was administered to all Kentucky high school juniors as part of state testing, which the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) funds, and measures students’ level of readiness for college in core academic content areas. KDE also funded an optional free senior retake opportunity, which enabled more than 19,800 graduates in 2025 to meet college readiness benchmarks.

A majority of Kentucky students, 66%, took the ACT more than once, and this report for graduates uses the most recent exam taken by the student. Students who retested improved their ACT superscore – which is the average of the highest scores in each subject from every test attempt – by an average of 2.3 points.

ACT offers fee waivers to cover the cost of testing for students who meet certain indicators of economic need outside of school-day testing. In Kentucky, students in the class of 2025 took 4,077 ACT tests using a fee waiver.

Starting in the spring of 2026, Kentucky high school juniors will take the SAT during the school day as part of the state’s required college admissions exam testing. KDE had previously worked with ACT as its college admissions exam provider; that contract ended on June 30.

