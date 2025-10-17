Alexandria resident Jonathan Northcutt named one of ten 2025 Healthy Kentucky Champions

Staff report

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky on Thursday announced its 2025 Healthy Kentucky Champions, and the awardees include a Northern Kentuckian who volunteers his services at the Esperanza Latino Center in Covington.

The award recognizes individuals for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of their communities and/or the state.

Jonathan Northcutt of Alexandria is a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati who dedicates a significant amount of time to his volunteer work at Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky, where he leads the free health clinic in collaboration with St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Northcutt’s efforts focus on expanding access to care for uninsured or underinsured Hispanic and Latino residents, many of whom face barriers due to language or cost. Under his leadership, the clinic plays a critical role in bridging gaps in healthcare access by providing routine check-ups, chronic disease management, and medication access for patients.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recognized a total of ten Kentuckians with Healthy Kentucky Champion awards this year, chosen by a committee made up of the Foundation’s Community Advisory Council members.

In addition to Northcutt, other 2025 Healthy Kentucky Champions are:

• Dr. Brett Bechtel, Mercy Health (Paducah) • Jim Bennett, Centro de San Juan Diego (Lexington) • Elaine Fields, Fresh Start Health Centers (Ashland) • Michelle Hernandez, HealthFirst Bluegrass (Lexington) • Devan King, St. John Center (Louisville) • Anthony Munger, Louisville Pride Foundation (Louisville) • Nancy Owens, Allen County Cooperative Extension Service (Scottsville) • Dr. Nathan Vanderford, University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center (Lexington) • Kelsie Williams, All Access EKY (Louisville)

“Each of these Healthy Champions has stepped up to meet a critical need in their community, often going far beyond what was expected of them,” said Allison Adams, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “Their creativity, compassion, and commitment are making lasting changes to improve health across the Commonwealth. We are honored to recognize their leadership and to shine a light on the difference one dedicated person can make in the lives of so many Kentuckians.”