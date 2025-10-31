Applications for Kentucky’s fall Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to open November 3

Starting November 3, Kentucky households can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Fall Subsidy through their local Community Action Agency.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until December 12.

LIHEAP Fall Subsidy provides eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with home heating costs. The benefit amount depends on housing category, fuel type used for heating, and income level. It can be applied toward costs for electric, natural gas, propane, coal, wood, or fuel oil. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s energy vendor.

Eligibility requirements include income eligibility up to and including 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Prior LIHEAP assistance does not impact a household’s eligibility, and the Fall Subsidy does not require a disconnect notice, past due bill, or eviction notice. The Subsidy benefit can be applied as a credit on utility account.

Households interested in applying should visit their local Community Action Agency office. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org/network.

Applicants must bring the following documentation when applying:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each household member. • Proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month. • The most current electric bill, a statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, or a statement from the utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Community Action Kentucky’s LIHEAP Fall Subsidy is available in all 120 counties, ensuring access to heating assistance for households in need across the Commonwealth.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

Community Action Kentucky