Arnold Taylor to be honored for 47 years of service to Covington Rotary Club

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

The Covington Rotary Club got lucky – that was 47 years ago. That’s when Arnold Taylor decided to become a Rotarian.

Little did anyone know at the time that the University of Kentucky Law School grad would someday be honored at the Rotarian Founders Day Recognition Dinner.

That dinner is set for November 6 at Covington’s Radisson Hotel and yes, Taylor will be one of three Rotarians who have devoted a total of 124 years of “Service Above Self” not only to the club, but the community.

The other honorees – Marja Barrett with 30-plus years of service and Ray Hebert with 47 years. There’s your 124 year total.

But back to Taylor. His Rotary membership was entirely an accident – or perhaps it was fate – take your pick.

“I was looking for a community service organization at the time,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “ I had done some work with the Jaycees, but wanted a bit more.”

It was lunch time – and Taylor and his now deceased Senior Law Partner were having lunch – of all places – The Radisson in Covington — Home of the Covington Rotary and their Tuesday lunch meeting.

“When the elevator stopped at the first floor, my friend John Kappas entered and I asked, ‘Where are you going?’” Taylor said.

Kappas told him he was going to the 18th floor for his weekly Rotary meeting. “I asked him how can I join?” Taylor said. “You must be asked,” Kappas replied.

After the small talk, Taylor joined his friend – and the Rotary group for lunch – he joined, and as they say, the rest is Rotary history.

Taylor retired as a Senior Partner of the law firm, O’Hara, Taylor, Sloan, and Sergent in 2018. Yet, he found time to serve as President of the Rotary Club in 1983. He presently serves as Chair of the Rotary District 6740 Youth Exchange Program.

“It was about 10 years ago,” Taylor recalled, I suggested our club get involved with Youth Exchange. And we sent one or two kids to foreign countries to study.”

“The Youth Exchange Program,” said Taylor, a Holmes High School grad, “Is truly a scholarship program. The student receives free room and board, free school tuition, and a monthly stipend from the host Rotary Club.”

Taylor said the program is for high school students – 15Arn½ to 19 years of age – when you depart, may apply for the program. Participating Covington schools include Latin School, Holy Cross and Holmes.

In 2019, Taylor was named Rotarian of the Year for his service to the Covington Rotary Club and to the youth of Rotary District 6740. He has been instrumental in forming the Covington Rotary Foundation, Inc.

He was a member of the initial Continuing Legal Education Commission and Chair of the Ethics Committee of the Kentucky Judiciary; and on the Kentucky Council on Post Secondary Education. In 2018 he received the Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice’s Special Service Award.

“I do believe,” he said, “The Rotary Youth Exchange Program has to be my biggest highlight in my Rotary career.”

Taylor is a member of the Kenton County Historical Society and serves as the Editor of the Society Bulletin. He has written five books, including a history of the Covington Rotary Club.

As for his award, he says, “While I certainly appreciate the honor; there are many more people over the course of many years not getting any type of recognition for all the work they have done.”

Spoken like a true Rotarian – worthy of the honor.