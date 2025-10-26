As Halloween approaches, Kyians are warned against ‘buzzed driving’ — plan safe ride home

To keep Kentuckians safe this Halloween, Team Kentucky is reminding drivers to plan a safe ride home if festivities include drinking and to watch for pedestrians.

“It’s important that Kentuckians make smart choices to protect themselves and others while on the road,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Please plan ahead, make sure you have a safe way to get home and do not get behind the wheel after drinking. I hope everyone has a safe, happy Halloween.”

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety, last year in Kentucky, there were 3,486 highway crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 1,683 injuries and 113 deaths.

In the week leading up to and including Halloween, 84 alcohol-involved collisions resulted in two deaths and 43 injuries.

State transportation officials are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists and pedestrians that if they are under the influence of any substance, they are not safe to drive or walk. According to NHTSA, approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers.

“You may think you’re okay to drive or even walk, but even one drink can impair your judgment and slow your reaction time,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “With trick-or-treating activities planned in many communities, it’s critical to watch your surroundings to keep everyone safe.”



Follow these simple tips for a safe celebration:

• Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or request a ride share even if you only have one alcoholic beverage.

• Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving drunk. If intoxicated, designate a sober friend to walk you home and use caution.

• If you see a drunk driver, contact law enforcement. You may call the Kentucky State Police toll-free line at 1-800-222-5555 or use the one-touch dial feature through the Kentucky State Police’s app. Callers will remain anonymous and should provide a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and arrange for a safe ride home.

• Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law; it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/buzzed-driving.