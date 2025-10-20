Asbury’s annual Craft Fair (with famous pickles) set for Nov. 7, 8; time for holiday shopping

For more than 50 years, Asbury Methodist Church in Highland Heights has hosted an annual craft fair to raise money in support of missions.

This year’s Craft Fair will be on November 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and November 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In recent years, the funds raised range from $10,000 to $14,000 making it one of the largest contributions to missions from Asbury each year.

All proceeds are donated to dozens of local, regional, and international mission areas.

Support these missions by getting some Christmas shopping completed at the same time.

Asbury is famous for their delicious pickles as well as having homemade items of all kinds, other pantry items, baskets, mystery gifts, and more.

They also have lunch available for dine in or carry out.

They are located at 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 and would love to have you.

Asbury Methodist Church