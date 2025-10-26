Aviatra Accelerators hosts female author showcase and pop-up bookstore at its incubator

Aviatra Accelerators, the non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and championing women entrepreneurs, and Poor Charlotte’s Books will host a Female Author Showcase on Saturday, November 1, at Aviatra Incubator in Covington.

The event will celebrate women’s voices in literature, featuring fireside author chats, live readings and book signings from a variety of female authors across multiple genres, including Angela Crawford (Leaders Succeed Together) in leadership, Amy Tobin (Food For Thought) in mental health/well-being, and Morgan Coleman (This Cat is Fat and I’m Fine with That!) in children’s literature, among others.

In addition, Poor Charlotte’s Books and owner Leslie Schicht will occupy the Incubator’s retail space starting Saturday, October 25, through mid-December, offering a curated selection of romance and fantasy books from a range of authors. The pop-up bookstore represents an opportunity for Schicht to test her business model as she refines her concept and explores future business plans.

“The Aviatra Incubator is designed to provide early-stage women entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship and community they need to accelerate their businesses,” said Jill Morenz, Aviatra President and CEO. “Poor Charlotte’s Books is a perfect example of how the Incubator helps women test concepts, validate business models and gain valuable insights before moving into a brick-and-mortar location. By providing the space, exposure to Covington shoppers and a supportive entrepreneurial network, we’re helping women move from vision to viable business.”

The Female Author Showcase takes place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, November 1, at Aviatra Incubator, 112 W. Pike St. in Covington.

Attendees can enjoy readings, author Q&As and opportunities to connect with local writers.

Poor Charlotte’s Books will be open to visitors and shoppers through mid-December – Thursdays 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays noon-4 p.m.

