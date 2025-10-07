BBB warns of increasing cases of ‘ghost Tapping’ scam targeting tap-to-pay-enabled cards, mobile wallets

Better Business Bureau Cincinnati (BBB) is alerting consumers to a growing scam known as ghost tapping, where fraudsters use wireless devices to secretly charge tap-enabled cards or mobile wallets without ever physically touching them.

Ghost tapping exploits Near Field Communication (NFC), the same technology that powers tap-to-pay transactions. While NFC is designed to work only at close range, scammers take advantage of this by getting physically close to victims in crowded or distracted environments. They may also pose as vendors or charity workers and request tap payments only to charge far more than agreed.

In some cases, scammers make small chargers first to avoid triggering fraud alerts, meaning victims may not notice until it’s too late.

One report to the BBB Scam Tracker described a scammer charging $537 to one victim and $1,100 to another, all under the guise of selling chocolate for a school fundraiser. The scammer changed neighborhoods frequently to avoid detection.

How to protect yourself:

• Use RFID-blocking wallets or sleeves to shield your cards from wireless skimming.

• Always check the screen before tapping.

• Limit tap-to-pay in crowded or unfamiliar places. When in doubt, insert or swipe instead.

If you’re a victim:

• Report the fraud to your bank or card issuer immediately.

• Report suspicious activity. Report suspected scams to the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org/ScamTracker and to local authorities.

Better Business Bureau Cincinnati