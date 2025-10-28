BE NKY Growth Partnership, City of Covington to host 2025 Kentucky Economic Forum Nov. 5-7

Hundreds of economic development professionals, partners and leaders from throughout the Commonwealth will visit Northern Kentucky for the Kentucky Association for Economic Development’s 2025 Economic Forum and Annual Meeting Nov. 5-7, presented by STV Inc.

Covington previously hosted the forum in 2023.

A committee of economic development professionals from across the region dedicated much time and energy to planning the 2025 conference, and the City and BE NKY Growth Partnership are prepared to showcase exciting new regional developments. These include the OneNKY Center, home to Northern Kentucky’s growth organizations and a life science lab run by LifeSciKY, and SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s home for innovation and entrepreneurship.

BE NKY Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti serves as chair of KAED’s board of directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome my colleagues from throughout the Commonwealth to our beautiful home in Northern Kentucky,” said Rossetti. “Our region is experiencing tremendous growth and momentum in multiple industry areas, from large manufacturing operations to small, local startups, and I am excited to work together to make Kentucky a destination for companies from throughout the world.”

Covington Mayor Ron Washington will welcome KAED members and attendees to the city.

“We’re honored to once again welcome the Commonwealth’s economic development leaders to Covington,” said Washington. “Our city has seen incredible growth recently, from the transformation of our Central Riverfront neighborhood and the redevelopment of historic properties to the arrival of innovative employers and small businesses that are choosing Covington as their home. Hosting the 2025 Economic Forum allows us to showcase the investments fueling Covington’s success and shaping the next chapter of our economic story.”

Forum attendees will explore current development issues shaping Kentucky’s economy, learn best practices, connect with colleagues from across the state, and recognize excellence, including the 2025 winners of the KAED Community Professional, Young Professional, and Allied Professional of the Year awards.

Breakout sessions and panels will cover a wide range of topics, such as artificial intelligence, income-aligned housing, talent and development attraction, the Duke Energy Site Readiness Program and the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, including results from the latest round of KPDI applications.

Blue North Executive Director Dave Knox and Sunflower Fuels CEO Gabi Blocher will discuss Northern Kentucky’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, which includes the recent opening of SparkHaus, bringing together high-growth companies, venture capitalists and mentors under one roof.

Senator Chris McDaniel, chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, will share insights and key highlights of the upcoming budget session, and international panelists will explore how shifting trade policy, talent flows, and foreign investment trends in their countries are impacting global companies with a footprint in Kentucky.

“We are incredibly grateful to BE NKY Growth Partnership and Northern Kentucky for hosting this year’s KAED Economic Forum and Annual Meeting,” said KAED President and CEO Terri Bradshaw. “Covington’s vibrant energy, innovative spirit, and commitment to community and business growth perfectly reflect the mission of KAED. This region is a model for how collaboration and creativity drive economic success, and we’re proud to showcase it as the backdrop for Kentucky’s economic development leaders.”

Most activities will take place at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Covington, but attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the region through a “Newport Gangster Tour,” mobile workshop, scavenger hunt, and many dining options.

For more information, or to register for the forum, visit cca.kaedonline.org/EvtListing.

