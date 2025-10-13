Bridge projects: What do they mean for NKY’s competitivemess? BE NKY has the answer

BE NKY Growth Partnership

Northern Kentucky is on the cusp of one of the most transformative infrastructure moments in its history. With the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project and the KY-8 Licking River (4th Street) Bridge replacement moving forward under the leadership of KYTC District 6, the region is investing not only in physical infrastructure but also in long-term competitiveness, livability, and economic vitality.

Why does the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor matter nationally?

Few pieces of infrastructure illustrate the scale of Northern Kentucky’s role in U.S. commerce like the Brent Spence Bridge. Sitting on I-71/I-75, it carries more than 160,000 vehicles daily, nearly double its original capacity.

It’s one of the country’s most important freight corridors, moving $700+ billion in goods annually.

In January 2023, President Joe Biden and Senator Mitch McConnell visited Covington to celebrate the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, which will add a new companion cable-stay bridge for through-traffic while reconfiguring the existing bridge for local travelers. Redesigned ramps, new pedestrian/bike paths, and aesthetic improvements will span an eight-mile stretch. Together, these updates will ease congestion, improve freight reliability, and strengthen Northern Kentucky’s standing as a logistics powerhouse.

From a national lens, infrastructure is a major driver in site selection decisions.

According to the Site Selectors Guild, 92% of corporate location decisions cite transportation infrastructure as a top factor, and regions with efficient logistics gain a significant competitive edge. By improving one of America’s busiest freight bottlenecks, Northern Kentucky positions itself for stronger investment attraction.

How will 4th Street Bridge Replacement transform local connections?

Just downriver, the 4th Street Bridge — built in 1936 to link Covington and Newport— is being replaced with a modern, three-arch steel bridge that reflects the region’s heritage and aspirations. The new design will feature four traffic lanes and safe, shared paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction, using an innovative “drop-existing, build-in-place” method, is expected to shorten the timeline by about a year. When complete, the bridge will not only reconnect two cities but also fuel economic activity. Improved multimodal access will:

• Support Ovation and the revitalized Newport Kroger site, which anchor new entertainment, retail, and mixed-use growth.

• Strengthen Covington’s riverfront redevelopment, including the 23-acre Central Riverfront project.

• Drive greater walkability and investment around historic neighborhoods on both sides of the Licking River.

What are the short-term costs, and the long-term payoffs?

Large-scale infrastructure upgrades inevitably bring disruption. For the Brent Spence Corridor, phased construction will reduce capacity and shift ramps, adding strain to a corridor that already costs drivers and haulers $750 million annually in delays and fuel loss. For the 4th Street Bridge, more than 10,000 daily crossings will be redirected for two years, creating challenges for commuters and downtown merchants.

Yet the long-term pay-off is substantial. Both projects are expected to generate billions in economic benefit by reducing shipping costs, improving safety, and creating more reliable travel connections—factors that directly influence national site selection competitiveness.

By the numbers: Infrastructure and competitiveness

• 92% of corporate site selectors cite transportation infrastructure as a top factor in location decisions (Site Selectors Guild).

• Freight congestion costs the U.S. economy over $70 billion annually in wasted time and fuel (U.S. DOT).

• Every $1 billion invested in infrastructure supports about 13,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide (FHWA).

How do these bridges connect to broader regional growth?

The Brent Spence and 4th Street Bridge projects are more than transportation upgrades; they are strategic investments in Northern Kentucky’s economic future. By strengthening mobility and reducing freight bottlenecks, they directly support BE NKY’s mission to attract, retain, and grow business in the region.

• Interstate connectivity fuels national reach. The Brent Spence Corridor improvements ensure that companies considering Northern Kentucky can access reliable freight routes, faster supply chains, and seamless interstate critical factors for manufacturers, logistics firms, and corporate headquarters.

• Urban connectivity drives talent and placemaking. The 4th Street Bridge replacement creates a direct, modern link between Covington and Newport, supporting riverfront redevelopment, new mixed-use districts, and anchor investments like Ovation and the Newport Kroger site. These improvements not only open land for growth but also make Northern Kentucky more attractive for the next generation of workers and residents.

• Civic and private investments reinforce one another. With the Covington Central Riverfront redevelopment and the enhancement of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, the region is creating a cycle of growth where new infrastructure makes private investment more viable, and private investment amplifies the return on public projects.

Infrastructure quality consistently ranks among the top three factors in corporate site selection, and Northern Kentucky is seizing this moment to signal to national decision-makers that it is prepared for growth.

Together, these projects strengthen the region’s competitiveness, reinforce its identity as a logistics and manufacturing hub, and create the conditions for long-term prosperity.

This story first appeared on the BE NKY website and was recently distributed in its regular newsletter.