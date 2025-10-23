Catholic Charities names Deacon Barry Henry director of community ministries and outreach

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington has announced Deacon Barry Henry has been named the new Director of Community Ministries and Outreach, effective November 17.

Henry brings a wealth of leadership experience from his successful career in corporate America, along with a commitment to service and the mission of the Church. Many in the Diocese may know Henry through his involvement with Madonna House, the Rose Garden Home Mission, and various diocesan boards.

Henry’s family has also served as foster parents for over 10 years, caring for babies who were born addicted and facing multiple challenges. The experiences “deepened (his) understanding of trauma, vulnerability, and the importance of nurturing and advocacy”… and… “have taught (him) the importance of listening with compassion, treating every person with dignity, and accompanying them in both their struggles and their hopes.”

In his application, Henry expressed being drawn to “the vital work of accompanying the marginalized and those most in need within the Diocese of Covington.” His passion for walking with the vulnerable and fostering transformation “aligns beautifully with the mission of Catholic Charities and Bishop John’s Campaign of Mercy—meeting people in their struggles, reflecting Christ’s love in action, and inviting the community to serve.”

In the new position, Henry will lead diocesan programs such as the Parish Kitchen, Mobile Food Pantry, Prison Ministry, and Pickett’s Corner with compassion, vision, and faith.

