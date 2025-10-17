CCPL’s Cam Cares donation drive supporting local schools returns November 1 – December 31

Since 2015, the Campbell County Public Library has hosted an annual donation drive to support K-12 students at local public schools in Campbell County.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the library is asking people to donate unopened packages of undergarments such as underwear, bras, socks and t-shirts to their local library branch. All donations will be distributed directly to schools’ Family Resource Centers.

Every month, schools give away more than 100 pairs of undergarments to students due to accidents or other presenting circumstances. The goal of this drive is to get these necessary resources into the hands of their Family Resource Centers so students can continue to learn without concern.

Cam Cares, formerly known as Drop Your Drawers, has brought the community together to collect a total of 80,410 items as of 2024.

The goal for 2025 is to collect 7,000 items. These items will be dispersed throughout public elementary, middle and high schools to make sure that every kid, no matter the age, has access to clean undergarments.

“At the Campbell County Public Library, we believe every child deserves the dignity of clean clothes and the freedom to focus on learning,” says Chantelle Phillips, library director. “Through Cam Cares, we support students and teachers by removing barriers that distract them from education; we help ensure that no child walks into school feeling less than their best.”

Every donation helps to break the barriers between local students and their education.

For more information, go to cc-pl.org/cam-cares.

Campbell County Public Library