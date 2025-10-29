City of Covington to begin accepting applications for Neighborhood Grant Program November 3

The City of Covington’s Neighborhood Services Department will soon be accepting applications for the seventh year of its Neighborhood Grant Program, a competitively awarded initiative that helps empower residents to make a direct impact in their communities.

Applications will be accepted from November 3 through December 8, and can be accessed on the Neighborhood Services webpage.

The Neighborhood Grant Program provides flexible funding—up to $5,000 per project—through a straightforward application process. The program is designed to support resident-led neighborhood or community groups that seek to enhance the physical appearance of their neighborhoods and strengthen social connections. Eligible projects include beautification efforts, blight removal, community events, and other activities that build pride and cohesion among neighbors.

“The Neighborhood Grant Program reflects Covington’s ongoing commitment to supporting efforts that make our neighborhoods stronger and more connected,” Walt Mace, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services, said. “These are small grants that create big community impact.”

For more information about the program or help with the application process, contact:

• Walt Mace, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services

Email: wmace@covingtonky.gov or phone: 859-292-2143

• Cate Douglas, Community Building Director, The Center for Great Neighborhoods

Email: cate@greatneighborhoods.org or phone: 859-547-5550

City of Covington