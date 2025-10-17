Covington Parks and Recreation to host 4th Annual Jack O’ Lantern Festival Saturday at Randolph Park

Covington Parks and Recreation’s fourth-annual Jack O’ Lantern Festival will return to Randolph Park on Saturday, October 18, from 5-8 p.m.

The festival has become a fall tradition for Covington families and visitors alike, will attendance increasing year-over-year. Last year the festival drew over 600 attendees. This year’s event will feature free activities and entertainment for all ages, including carnival games, face painting, bounce houses, costume contests, food, drinks, and more.

New additions are planned to make this year’s festival even more memorable. Guests will enjoy a live magic performance by Charlie Cadabra, a nationally recognized magician. The first 50 children through the gates will receive a special surprise.

On Pumpkin Carving Night Wednesday kids carved their own pumpkins with the assistance of volunteers and staff. These pumpkins will be displayed during the festival and then taken home by participants afterward.

“This year, we partnered with the Center for Great Neighborhoods to make the Jack O’ Lantern Festival even better for the Covington community,” said Gregory Stacy, parks and recreation manager, said. “It’s one of our most popular events each year, and we’re always looking for ways to make it more memorable. This year will be a special one.”

The Jack O’ Lantern Festival showcases Covington’s commitment to offering free, family-friendly experiences that bring neighbors together while celebrating the city’s vibrancy, creativity, and hospitality.

City of Covington