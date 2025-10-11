Covington’s Greenup Street now officially two-way; work begins on Scott Street conversion

Drivers will notice a major change now that Greenup Street is officially open to two-way traffic, and work to convert Scott Street to two-way traffic has begun.

This milestone marks the final stage of the City’s multi-phase project to convert Scott and Greenup streets between 12th and 20th streets from one-way to two-way traffic. The reconfiguration is designed to calm traffic, improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, and reduce high-speed cut-through traffic in the Eastside, Helentown, Austinburg, and Wallace Woods neighborhoods.

Contractors began milling operations on Friday, October 10, with work expected to continue through Tuesday, October 14, weather permitting. Paving is scheduled to follow from Wednesday, October 15, through Friday, October 17, and re-striping the street with a double yellow line is planned for Friday, October 17.

All work is subject to change and weather-dependent. The City will communicate any changes to the construction timeline as needed.

As the two-way transition continues, drivers will see changes along the corridor:

• Some traffic signals are being replaced with stop signs. • New signage is being installed, and traffic signals will flash red to reinforce the two-way pattern. • Message boards will be placed along both Scott and Greenup streets to alert drivers to the new traffic patterns.

In addition to the two-way conversion, the project will also extend the KY-17 designation west to Madison Avenue, transferring ownership of that section of roadway from the City of Covington to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The City is asking drivers to stay alert, pay close attention to signage, and use extra caution as they adjust to the new traffic patterns.

