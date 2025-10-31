Drees Homes Foundation receives Faith, Hope and Inspiration Award from ACUE

The Drees Homes Foundation was recently honored with the Faith, Hope and Inspiration Award by the Alliance for Catholic Urban Education (ACUE) of the Diocese of Covington.

ACUE is the consortium of the five Catholic urban elementary schools of the Diocese: Holy Cross Elementary, Latonia; Holy Trinity School, Bellevue; Prince of Peace School, Covington; St. Anthony School, Taylor Mill; and St. Augustine School, Covington.

In 2014, Ralph and Irmaleen Drees were the first recipients of the Faith, Hope and Inspiration Award, ACUE’s highest recognition. Ralph’s fondness for the ACUE schools and students was legend within the ministry and was demonstrated through both his and Irma’s significant financial support but also the gift of his time as a dedicated volunteer. Ralph’s legacy continues through Irma and their children. ACUE honored the Drees Homes Foundation to highlight the continuation of the family’s generosity, and support at the highest levels, as Cornerstone Donors since 2013.

The fully underwritten recognition and awards reception was held at the Drees Pavilion in their honor and that of the ministry’s major donors to the 2024-2025 ACUE Annual Fund.

Also recognized was The Yung Family Foundation which recently shared an intention to support ACUE in the amount of $1 million over five years in support of tuition assistance for disadvantaged ACUE students. ACUE is tremendously grateful to the Yungs, and also to Ralph Drees for introducing the Yungs to the ACUE mission.

Alliance for Catholic Urban Education