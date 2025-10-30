Erlanger-based AquiSense Inc. named among KY Association of Manufacturers 2025 award winners

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) announced the winners of the 2025 Manufacturers of the Year Awards Presented by Brown-Forman Corporation, the Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award Presented by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the KAM Manufacturing Executive Leadership Award at the 2025 Kentucky Industry Conference Awards Dinner yesterday in Lexington.

The winners of the 2025 Manufacturer of the Year Awards Presented by Brown-Forman Corporation are:

2025 Small Manufacturer Award: AquiSense Inc., Erlanger, Kentucky

AquiSense makes UV-C LED disinfection systems. Their technology keeps water, air, and surfaces safe without chemicals or mercury. Their PearlAqua line was the world’s first UV-C LED water system, and today their Kentucky-built products are trusted worldwide.

2025 Mid-Size Manufacturer Award: Nationwide Uniform, Hodgenville, Kentucky

For more than six decades, Nationwide Uniform has crafted high-quality uniforms worn by our nation’s heroes in the military, police, fire, and beyond. Nationwide also advocates for U.S.-made materials by hosting events that highlight the value of American manufacturing and its future here at home. Their voice helps strengthen not only their company, but the broader Kentucky manufacturing industry.

2025 Large Manufacturer Award: ISCO Industries, Louisville, Kentucky

ISCO Industries makes HDPE pipe, and their products support clean water projects and renewable energy platforms worldwide. They also recycle waste into new product lines to strengthen sustainability, proving that growth and responsibility can go hand in hand. On the national stage, ISCO is a champion for sustainable infrastructure and manufacturing careers, making sure Kentucky’s voice is heard across the nation. Their leadership helps shape the future of the industry while keeping roots strong at home.

The 2025 Manufacturing Employee of the Year Award presented by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System winner is Tyler Cox, Manufacturing Coordinator, of WaterStep, Louisville, Kentucky.

At WaterStep, a million-dollar contract was on the line. Twenty-eight mobile water treatment systems had to be built in just 90 days. Tyler Cox reengineered the process, gave his team a plan, and they delivered. Deadline met. Contract saved. And countless communities gained clean, safe water. Tyler’s impact is not only about process; it is also about people. WaterStep’s team is mostly volunteers, many with no factory experience. Tyler taught, encouraged, and inspired them. When crunch time came, they stayed late and worked weekends, not because they had to, but because Tyler helped them believe their work mattered.

The KAM 2025 Manufacturing Executive Leadership Award winner is Jennifer Ratterman, Executive Vice President of Process Machinery Inc., Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Over the past decade, Jennifer Ratterman has helped transform Process Machinery, Inc., driving more than 1,200 percent growth in distribution sales and doubling its market presence. She has built a culture that makes business easy for customers and inspires deep loyalty. Her commitment extends beyond work. She has led the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, supported children’s homes and cancer research, and volunteered in local schools.

The awards dinner was held at the 2025 Kentucky Industry Conference, a three-day conference hosted by KAM, the Metals Innovation Initiative, and the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership. University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope delivered the keynote address at the Awards Dinner.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s award winners,” said KAM President and CEO Frank Jemley III. “Thanks to the continuing support of Brown-Forman Corporation and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, we are delighted to again this year recognize three outstanding Kentucky companies – AquiSense, Nationwide Uniform, and ISCO Industries – and two extraordinary individuals – Executive Leadership Award winner Jennifer Ratterman, and Employee of the Year Tyler Cox – for their exceptional success and individual efforts. Kentucky is better off because of the work of these three companies and two individuals.”

Kentucky Association of Manufacturers