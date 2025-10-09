Family-owned Egelston Maynard Sports celebrating its 80th anniversary in original Covington location

Staff report

A 80-year Northern Kentucky tradition is marking its anniversary.

Egelston Maynard Sports, a family-owned sporting goods store located in the heart of Covington, is celebrating 80 years in business.

Founded in 1945, Egelston Maynard Sports first opened its doors at 535 Madison Avenue, where it still proudly operates today. For eight decades, the store has equipped generations of athletes, families, and fans with uniforms, apparel, sporting equipment, and the ever-popular varsity jackets.

Despite the rise of online shopping and national chains, Egelston Maynard Sports has stood the test of time—remaining a trusted partner to schools, teams, and organizations across the Tri-State.

Current owner Vance Wiegand has been with the company for 43 years, carrying forward the legacy of service, quality, and community commitment. His wife, Connie, also helps at the store.

His daughter, Alison Wiegand, is continuing the tradition while also expanding the company’s reach. Under her leadership, the store has embraced online sales and grown into new industries, partnering with local fire departments, corporations, and community organizations.

“Every purchase made at Egelston Maynard Sports supports local families,” said Vance Wiegand. “When you shop local, you’re not just buying a product — you’re investing in jobs, schools, and the future of our community.”

Shopping locally keeps dollars in the community, strengthens small businesses, and fosters personal customer service that large retailers can’t match. For Egelston Maynard Sports, it also means providing customized solutions, building long-lasting relationships, and celebrating the pride of local athletics.

As the company reflects on its 80-year history, the Wiegand family and their team are inviting the community to join in celebrating this milestone.

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty of our customers over the years,” said Alison Wiegand. “We look forward to serving Northern Kentucky athletes, families, and fans for the next 80 years.”