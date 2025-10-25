Fifth Magnet designation for St. Elizabeth hospitals demonstrates commitment to nursing

St. Elizabeth Edgewood, St. Elizabeth Covington and St. Elizabeth Grant achieved their fifth straight ANCC Magnet Recognition Program® designation, the nursing profession’s highest honor.

The Magnet designation is a reflection of the facilities’ nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet the rigorous standards for nursing excellence, including demonstrated excellence in nursing philosophy and practice, adherence to national standards for improving patient care, leadership, and sensitivity to cultural and ethnic diversity.

St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Covington and Grant were the first in Greater Cincinnati to achieve Magnet ® designation in 2006 and achieved their fourth consecutive Magnet designation in September 2020. Additionally, St. Elizabeth is the first healthcare organization in Greater Cincinnati to reach five straight designations. Of the more than 6,000 registered hospitals, less than 10 percent are Magnet ® designated. Remarkably, less than 1% have achieved designation five times.

“Achieving our fifth ANCC Magnet® designation is a remarkable accomplishment that showcases the unwavering dedication, compassion, and innovation of our nursing team,” said Vera Hall, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “This recognition not only affirms our commitment to the highest standards of patient care but also strengthens the trust our community places in us every day. Being among an elite group of organizations to reach the milestone of a fifth designation, and to be the first in our region, truly sets us apart – it demonstrates that our nurses not only meet expectations but define what exceptional care looks like.”

This recognition provides specific benefits to both the healthcare organization and the communities they serve, including higher nurse job satisfaction, improved nurse engagement, lower failure to rescue rates, lower mortality rates and higher patient rating of hospital experience.



“Attaining Magnet designation for the fifth consecutive time is a powerful affirmation of our nursing teams’ dedication to excellence,” said Christy Miller, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at St. Elizabeth Edgewood, St. Elizabeth Covington and St. Elizabeth Grant. “This milestone reflects our nurses’ relentless pursuit of quality, their voice in shaping care decisions and our organization’s deep commitment to professional development. We are honored to be recognized once again by the ANCC and proud to stand among the nation’s top nursing organizations.”

St. Elizabeth Florence and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas achieved Magnet recognition in 2018 and were redesignated in 2023, meaning all St. Elizabeth facilities in Kentucky are Magnet locations.



Magnet is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is the most prestige designation an organization can receive for nursing. ANCC evaluates applicants, assessing an organization’s nursing excellence. The quality of nursing leadership and coordination, collaboration across specialties and processes for measuring and improving patient care are reviewed. To earn Magnet designation, healthcare organizations are evaluated against a meticulous process, requiring participation at all levels throughout the organization.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 120 primary care and specialty office locations throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

