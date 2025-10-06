Get ready to bask in the glory of Saturn, at the Cincinnati Observatory’s Saturnday Event

Get ready to be utterly captivated, as one of the solar system’s most magnificent residents makes its triumphant return to the night sky.

The Cincinnati Observatory, America’s oldest public observatory, announced its annual Saturnday Event on Saturday, October 11, from 7-10 p.m. This celebratory festival is your chance to bask in the glory of the ringed wonder itself, Saturn.

“The real thrill of seeing Saturn through a telescope is its unique ring system,” says Program Manager, Nicole Capella. “The rings don’t stay fixed in one position for us to view. As Saturn circles the Sun, its axis remains tilted, causing the appearance of the rings to change throughout its orbit — sometimes they’re wide open, and other times they appear edge-on. This ever-changing perspective guarantees a different, fascinating view of the rings every time you look.”

Guests will be treated to informative talks on the majestic sixth planet. And get a closer look at the cosmos with Saturn viewing through the telescope (weather permitting, of course).

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Beyond the main planetary event, attendees can:

• Take building tours of the historic facility.

• Cookiefection will have their delicious cup cookies for sale.

• Marvel at its latest exhibit, Atomic Labs to Launch Pads: Ohio’s Race to the Stars, an exciting look at Ohio’s pivotal role in space history.

• Let the kids’ imaginations soar with face painting.

The event will run from 7-10 p.m.on Saturday, October 11. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children or observatory members.

Guests are encouraged to register in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available here.



The Cincinnati Observatory is known as ‘The Birthplace of American Astronomy.’

It houses one of the oldest working telescopes in the world and was the first public observatory in the western hemisphere.