Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati’s Rock the Block event to take place in Covington

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati will bring its biannual Rock the Block event to Covington this fall.

Across three days, hundreds of volunteers with help make improvements for seven homeowners and a local school. On Friday, November 7, City of Covington Mayor, Ronald L. Washington, and other speakers will address volunteers at the event kick-off at 401 Crescent Ave in Covington — the location of the former Willie’s Sports Café — at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will make efforts to repair and clean-up the exteriors of homes in the neighborhood of Botany Hills. Volunteers will complete tasks such as deck repairs, paint touch-ups, landscaping, and gravel spreading to brighten up these neighborhoods.

A group will also be sent to Prince of Peace Catholic School to make long-desired improvements to the building’s interior.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Covington and the Botany Hills Neighborhood Association,” says Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati spokesperson, Laura Wells. “The areas impacted are looking forward to seeing some hard work being put back into the place they call home.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati’s efforts would not be possible without the support of the City of Covington, the Botany Hills Neighborhood Association, Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors, RCF Group, and Republic Bank.

The projects are part of Habitat for Humanity’s commitment to their vision where everyone has a decent place to live. The initiative will have lasting impacts for these homeowners – allowing them to feel safer and have newfound pride in their home. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati hopes that their projects help to revitalize these neighborhoods and inspire neighbors to continue these efforts beyond this event.

