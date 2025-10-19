Highlands goalkeeper extends shutout streak with 1-0 win over Notre Dame in 9th Region girls soccer final

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Highlands goalkeeper Bailee Class is not an intimidating presence in the net. But the diminutive 5-foot-4, 125-pound sophomore had a monster game during her team’s 1-0 win over Notre Dame in the 9th Region girls soccer championship match on Saturday at St. Henry.

Class made at least 10 saves for the Bluebirds, who posted shutouts in all five of their district and region playoff games to earn a berth in the state tournament for the second straight year and sixth time in eight years.

“Honestly, Bailee has pretty much played every single game like that,” said Highlands coach Kelsey Etherton. “She’s been the rock in our defense, in addition to the people that we have on the back line. I said at the beginning of this year I think she’s the best goalie in the state and I will double-down after her performance (Saturday).”

Highlands (12-9-2) will play Boyle County (24-0-1) in one of eight state tournament first-round games on Tuesday in Danville.

Both teams lost in the first round of last year’s state playoffs, but Boyle County is ranked No. 1 in the 16-team bracket this season. The Rebels have outscored opponents 159-13 overall and 31-1 in five post-season playoff games.

It will be another tough challenge for the Bluebirds, who weren’t ranked among the top 25 teams in the final state coaches poll. But they can’t be overlooked after knocking off No. 7 Notre Dame (13-5-2) in the 9th Region final to compensate for a 1-0 loss to the Pandas during the regular season.

“They got their one goal off their one opportunity. They finished and did what then had to do to beat us,” said Notre Dame coach Cory Dan. “They played their best game of the season and it shows. All year long they just kept picking up momentum and Bailee made some great saves against a lot of our breakaways.”

The lone goal was scored by Highlands freshman Ally Lickert with less than 14 minutes left in the second half. After poking the ball past a defender, Lickert saw Notre Dame goalkeeper Joelle Hentz come out to challenge her. The attacker veered to the left to slip past Hentz and put her shot into an unguarded net.

“We knew that chance was going to come if we just kept pushing,” said coach Etherton. “She have a freshman in Ally Lickert who goes for every single ball and never gives up. That’s why she scored that goal because she went for the ball and never ever gives up.”

Class made several saves after that goal to protect the slim lead. But her best one came early in the second half when she blocked one shot and then pounced on the loose ball while another Notre Dame player was trying to kick it past her.

“I knew I could get to the first (shot) … so just being able to follow up for that second shot was really important,” said Class. “I thank my goalie coach for always helping me in practice with those and getting me prepared.”

Class was named most valuable player on the region all-tournament team. The other Highlands nominees were Lickert and senior veterans Ariana Harms and Katie Bucher.

“I’m just glad we kept our composure and kept them from scoring,” Lickert said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, for sure, but I thought we could handle it.”

Brossart will visit Lexington Catholic in another first-round match of the girls state tournament on Tuesday. In the final state coaches poll, LexCath was No. 3 and Brossart was No. 5. South Oldham upset No. 4 Simon Kenton, 2-1, in double overtime in the 8th Region final on Saturday to earn a state tournament berth.

9TH REGION ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Highlands — Bailee Class (MVP), Ariana Harms and Katie Bucher. Notre Dame — Joelle Hentz, Ellie Heyob, Sadie Yapp. Conner — Ella Folke, Maya Owen. Dixie Heights — Kate Riedmiller, Hadley Greene. NewCath — Ava Menning. Beechwood — Winter Wyant. St. Henry — Jayne Knollman. Cooper — Jayden Herald.