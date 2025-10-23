Ken Spitzer, new president of NKY Youth Hockey Association, loves the sport — and advocates for those who ‘skate’ it

By Andy Furman

NKYTribune staff writer

It’s true. Behind every successful man, well, there truly is a woman. Want proof? Just ask Ken Spitzer.

“My wife, Jenette, actually encouraged me to get involved with the hockey organization – she knew it was a natural fit given my passion for youth sports and community development,” Ken Spitzer, who was elected President of Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association in April of this year, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“My motivation for taking on this leadership role is deeply personal – my son RJ, has been part of NKYHA since he was four-years-old. This organization has provided him and countless others with a place to grow as players and as young people, and I wanted to give back and help ensure the program continue to thrive for future generations.”

Not to worry, NKYHA is in good hands.

President Spitzer was born and raised in northwest Ohio and moved to Cincinnati in 1989 to attend the University of Cincinnati.

“I began playing men’s league hockey in 1990, and two years later, I started officiating under USA Hockey,” he said.

And didn’t stop. Over the past three decades, Spitzer has officiated at nearly every level of the game – from U8 youth to college club hockey – and he currently holds a Level 3 USA Hockey Official certification.

He teaches at the Ignite Institute and is the head girls’ soccer coach at Kentucky’s Dayton High School.

The Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association (NKYHA) -– a nonprofit, USA Hockey-affiliated organization — is based out of the Northern Kentucky Ice Center in Crescent Springs.

“This season,” Spitzer says, “marks an exciting chapter for NKYHA. Our programs continue to expand, offering a complete development pathway for players of all ages and experience levels.”

Those programs include:

• House Hockey: Co-ed, recreational play focused on fun, teamwork, and skill development,

• Travel Hockey: Competitive teams (8U-14U) that participate in ethe Buckeye Travel Hockey League (BTHL) and regional tournaments in cities such as Cleveland, Detroit, Nashville, and Columbus,

• Initiation to Hockey (IP) and Learn to Skate: Introductory programs for young athletes and families new to the sport, and

• High School Varsity and Junior Varsity: The varsity team competes in both the Kentucky High School Hockey League (KHSHL) and the Cincinnati High School Hockey League (CHSHL), and the JV program competes with teams from Kentucky Ohio and Indiana.

Spitzer is quite proud of the varsity team’s tradition and accomplishments.

“We won the Kentucky State Championships in 2017, 2019, and 2002,” he said, “and earned national tournament appearances in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

“Our youth travel teams have also found success, capturing tournament championships in Cleveland, South Bend, Nashville, and Detroit; further showcasing the strength and growth of our developmental programs.”

Homecoming weekend he says, is set for November 7 and 8.

“This is where all NKYHA teams will take the ice at our home run,” Spitzer said. “The weekend will feature split-the-pot raffles, silent auctions, and gift-basket raffles, along with great food and drink options for families and fans. All proceeds will directly support improvements to our training equipment, scoreboard, and programming options – continuing our mission to enhancer the hockey experience for the entire Northern Kentucky community.”

The NKYHA League Structure is:

• NKYHA participates in the Buckeye Travel Hockey League (BTHL) – a competitive youth hockey league that includes approximately 20 different member organizations from Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, Newark, and West Virginia. Each age group is divided into separate divisions, with 5-8 teams per-division, allowing for balanced competition and appropriate skill-level matchups throughout the season.

• Ages of players: Ranges from four-years-old and up to 18 years old, including the varsity division, which provides a bridge for older players continuing their hockey development.

• Season: The hockey season typically begins in September and runs through the first week of March each year. Across that span, teams play an average of 45-65 games, including both league and non-league matchups, as well as tournaments and home events in Crescent Springs.

“Ou association is committed to expanding opportunities for youth players across Northern Kentucky,” says Spitzer, “Strengthening our developmental programs, and building a community-centered culture that celebrates teamwork, sportsmanship, and a lifelong love for the game.”

Thank you, Jenette.