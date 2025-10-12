Kentucky parks offers new, free mobile app to help you better use state’s 44 parks

The Kentucky Department of Parks has implemented a new mobile app designed to enhance state parks’ outdoor recreation experiences. For the first time, guests will have access to accurate digital maps that are also available offline.

The free mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial, provides up-to-date information and resources on outdoor recreational opportunities and events, curated experiences and hiking trail maps.

“From hiking, activities, golf and more, our Kentucky State Parks are a great place to visit, and this free app will help make it easier for families to enjoy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you haven’t visited one of our 44 Kentucky State Parks in a while, this new app and passport challenge is a great reason to plan a stay.”

“We’re excited to finally have a mobile app that will give Kentuckians and visitors a better way to explore the incredible range of parks across our state,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “From hiking and camping to cultural events and family outings, this app brings it all together in one reliable and easy-to-use place.”

Key features for the mobile app include:

• Detailed Park Maps – View boundaries, trail networks, restrooms, parking areas and more.

• Over 1,000 Outdoor Points of Interest – Discover scenic overlooks, boat launches, playgrounds, climbing areas, historical sites and other amenities.

• Outings – Follow curated experiences created by park staff to help you explore something new.

• Challenges – Complete outdoor goals and earn digital badges for achievements.

• Real-Time Updates – Stay informed about trail closures, facility changes and event schedules.

To celebrate the launch, Kentucky State Parks is introducing the KY Passport Challenge, a statewide invitation to explore all 44 state parks. Participants can check in at any state park to get started. Each check-in earns a unique digital badge tied to that park, with the goal of collecting all 44 badges to complete your passport.

To access the app:

• Download OuterSpatial on iOS or Android.

• Open the app and join the Kentucky Community.

• Explore parks, plan trips, check real-time info and participate in the KY Passport Challenge.