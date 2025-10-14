New civic engagement and leadership program Appointed NKY sets inaugural event for Oct. 17

The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, in partnership with Northern Kentucky University, Horizon Community Foundation, and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is excited to announce the launch of its award-winning Appointed Civic Leadership Academy in Kentucky. The Kentucky chapter of the program will be called AppointedNKY and the inaugural event is set for October 17 at Northern Kentucky University from 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

AppointedNKY is a socially innovative and nonpartisan initiative designed to develop civic leadership talent and empower individuals in Northern Kentucky to serve on local civic boards. Offered free of charge by the Women’s Fund, the Academy sessions equip participants with essential skills needed for impactful community involvement, from volunteering with local organizations to earning appointments to civic boards.

Customized specifically for Northern Kentucky residents, AppointedNKY incorporates Kentucky-specific laws and processes and features engagement with local elected officials and community leaders. The program will host two events annually at Northern Kentucky University, with sessions covering topics such as the structure of local government, ethics, basics of finance, and deep dives into government sectors.

The AppointedNKY Civic Leadership Academy’s inaugural event promises high-level local keynote speakers, including Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, complimentary food and drinks, instructional courses focused on regional civic leadership, and valuable networking opportunities for attendees.

The Appointed Civic Leadership Academy has seen remarkable success in Cincinnati where it has held quarterly sessions since June 2023. With over 1,500 registered participants and more than 200 individuals subsequently appointed to civic boards, the academy has demonstrated a proven track record of fostering civic engagement and leadership.

For more information or to register for the AppointedNKY Civic Leadership Academy, please visit womensfund.gcfdn.org/womensfund/events or contact Rajani Menon, Director, Civic Engagement and Leadership, The Women’s Fund at 513-768-6117 or rajani.menon@gcfdn.org.

Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation