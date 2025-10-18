NKY History Hour to explore life of eccentric botanist Rafinesque, led by NKyTribune columnist Steve Flairty

The spirit of Constantine Rafinesque — scientist, scholar, and self-proclaimed genius — still lingers at Transylvania University nearly two centuries after his death. Once fired from the school, Rafinesque famously left behind a “curse” that continues to intrigue and amuse generations of Kentuckians.

Join NKY History Hour on Tuesday, October 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for “Constantine Rafinesque: Eccentricity, Botany, and a Curse,” presented by Steve Flairty, Kentucky author, columnist and storyteller. Flairty will explore the life and legend of Rafinesque — his unorthodox teaching style, prolific and sometimes questionable scientific writings, friendship with Thomas Jefferson, shipwreck survival and the botanic garden he established in Lexington.

Steve Flairty, who grew up near Alexandria, has written more than 480 “Kentucky by Heart” columns for the Northern Kentucky Tribune and authored seven books, including six volumes of his popular Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series. A retired public-school teacher, he is also a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly.

NKY History Hour is a virtual program, offered exclusively online. Participation is free, but registration is required to join via Zoom.

Register and participate via Zoom.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky. All past NKY History Hour episodes can be viewed at bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening.

Behringer-Crawford Museum hosts NKY History Hour as part of its mission to celebrate Northern Kentucky’s heritage and community stories.

