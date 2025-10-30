Notre Dame wins five-set battle with St. Henry to claim fourth straight 9th Region volleyball championship

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

In a five-set thriller, Notre Dame was able to outlast St. Henry, 3-2, to claim its fourth consecutive 9th Region title in Wednesday night’s final at Ryle.

After losing in straight sets just weeks ago, the Crusaders gave the Pandas a run for their money in one of the biggest rivalries Northern Kentucky has to offer.

Notre Dame edged St. Henry in the first two sets, 27-25 and 25-23, before the Crusaders responded with 25-20 and 25-23 wins to force a fifth-set tiebreaker. St. Henry was unable to carry over their momentum into the final set as Notre Dame brought St. Henry’s season came to a halt with a 15-6 win.

“That was definitely the best St. Henry team we had played in a long time” said Notre Dame senior Audrey Dyas.

With five blocks and a team high of 22 kills on the night, Dyas was crowned the tournament’s most valuable player. Seniors Grace Portwood and Lizzy Larkins along with sophomore libero Dara Jackson joined her as all-tournament selections.

Portwood and Jackson combined for a crucial 57 digs while Larkins tallied 36 assists.

Experience provided the Pandes with the production they needed as they hadn’t dropped a set in the 9th Region tournament since 2022.

“There were times throughout the match where I witnessed the same mistakes my coaches used to yell at me for,” said Notre Dame co-head coach Hannah Colvin. “I’ve heard it so many times before, but I kept telling the girls just to dig deep in the big moments.”

Colvin and fellow head coach Madison Salkowski were a part of the Pandas’ last 9th Region four-peat as players in 2015. Today, they’re experiencing a similar accomplishment in their first season as head coaches.

Looking to carry their momentum into November, Notre Dame’s seniors enter the state tournament aiming to recapture a feeling they experienced once before: a state title in 2022.

“Our goals didn’t end with tonight’s win,” said Dyas. “We know there’s still a lot of season left to prepare for.”

The Pandas will face the winner of the 12th Region final between Trinity Christian and West Jessamine in the first round of the state tournament on Monday. The winner will advance to the eight-team state tournament Nov. 7-8 at George Rogers Clark.

St. Henry kept themselves in the region championship match with long rallies thanks to big points from Madi Demler and Gianna Butler.

Defensively, sophomore libero Kenadi Sieg spent much of the night coming up with crucial digs, while blocks from Emily Helmers and Violet Main helped carry St. Henry to the fifth set.

“Serving errors really hurt us in big moments tonight,” said St. Henry head coach Maureen Kaiser.

The Crusaders faced set point in the first set and led most of the second, but they weren’t able to capitalize early.

Despite the loss, Wednesday night’s match marked Kaiser’s 20th region final appearance in her coaching career. Her decades of experience were on full display this season, particularly in guiding senior defensive setter Caroline Tabeling, the fourth and final player in her family to play under Kaiser.

“Caroline passed on a dime. They picked on her all night, but she was able to pass and play defense. She left her heart on that floor tonight, I’ve not seen her play that well all year,” Kaiser said.

Winning their fifth straight 34th District title, the Crusaders finished their season with a 24-16 record.

9th REGION ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Notre Dame — Audrey Dyas (MVP), Grace Portwood, Lizzy Larkins, Dara Jackson. St. Henry — Madi Demler, Emily Helmers, Kenadi Sieg. Ryle — Clare Holtzapfel, Ariana Furuta. Beechwood — Isabel O’Brien, Maggie Dawson. Highlands — Liz Perkins. NewCath — Kolbey Kohrs. Conner — Shylyn Koerber. Dixie Heights — Madison Offner.