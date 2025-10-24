November 4 NKY History hour to revisit MLB great Jim Bunning’s journey ‘From the Mound to the Hill’

Few figures have left a mark on Northern Kentucky quite like Jim Bunning — Major League Baseball pitcher, U.S. Senator, devoted father, and hometown hero. His legacy of determination, integrity and community impact continues to resonate nearly a decade after his passing.

Join NKY History Hour on Tuesday, November 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., for the premiere of “From the Mound to the Hill: The Life and Legacy of Jim Bunning,” a documentary produced by Behringer-Crawford Museum — scheduled just after what would have been Bunning’s 94th birthday on October 23. BCM Curator of Collections Jason French will explore the making of the film, which began in 2021, and share behind-the-scenes stories about its development.

Following the premiere, French will host a Q&A session with several of those interviewed for this documentary reflecting on Bunning’s extraordinary life — from his days striking out batters in the big leagues to his years serving on Capitol Hill.

“This project has been a labor of love by many that knew Jim,” said Jason French. “Jim Bunning was not only a national figure but also a neighbor, mentor and inspiration to so many here in Northern Kentucky. It’s an honor to help tell his story and preserve his legacy for future generations.”

NKY History Hour is a virtual program, offered exclusively online. Participation is free, but registration is required to join via Zoom.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All past NKY History Hour episodes can be viewed at bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening.

Behringer-Crawford Museum hosts NKY History Hour as part of its mission to celebrate Northern Kentucky’s heritage and community stories.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org.

