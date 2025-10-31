Pre-K for All advisory committee releases report which makes clear the need to expand public preschool program

Gov. Andy Beshear was joined Thursday by members of the Pre-K for All Advisory Committee, who shared its report on the need for pre-K in the Commonwealth following four months of hosting town halls, 54 outreach events, and meetings with local leaders, educators, parents, child-care providers and businesses. The report is clear: Kentucky needs to expand its public preschool program through Pre-K for All.

“The findings are clear: Pre-K for All will help our kids start school more prepared, save parents and families thousands of their hard-earned dollars, boost our workforce, and help our economy continue to thrive,” said Gov. Beshear. “In just four months, the Pre-K for All team and advisory committee have made it a priority to do their research and hear directly from our people. This thorough report will help set us on a path forward for success, and I am grateful to this team for their hard work and commitment.”

The executive director of the Pre-K for All initiative, Sam Flynn, shared that the report was developed from research and data from across the country; feedback from five town halls and 54 outreach events held across the state. The report also includes testimonials and feedback from local leaders, educators, parents, child-care providers and businesses.

“While our research found that Kentucky is falling behind due to lack of pre-K, other states – many of which are red – have seen a significant return on investment from expanding pre-K,” said Flynn. “In these states, parents are back in the workforce and making more money; kids are doing better in their education with less disciplinary issues; and local communities and economies are thriving.”

Felicia Cumings Smith, a member of the advisory committee and chair of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, shared the findings from the committee’s research, which are featured in the report:



• Kentucky’s early care system is fragmented.

• Kentucky’s existing system is inadequate.

• Pre-K for All is achievable.

• Successful Pre-K for All programs focus on quality.

• Pre-K pays off for kids, families and communities.

“I want to thank the Governor for the incredible opportunity to serve on the Pre-K for All Advisory Committee,” said Smith. “We believe that the committee’s findings can provide us with not only a clear view of the challenges we face but a direction and a path forward for the Governor, the General Assembly and all Kentuckians.”

To view Smith's full remarks,

From these findings, the committee identified seven key recommendations included in the report.

Carrie Ballinger, advisory committee member and superintendent of Rockcastle County Schools, shared the recommendations that Kentucky should:

• Expand its existing, state-funded public preschool program now;

• Expand public preschool in a phased, responsible way over several years;

• Ensure local flexibility in preschool expansion;

• Provide services through mixed and integrated school district-level partnerships with head state, private regulated childcare and other community-based providers;

• Prioritize quality and flexibility in implementation;

• Establish regulatory flexibility for pre-K providers; and

• Establish a unified data system for agency partners and track education and workforce success data.

“Getting kids a better start is crucial to their development and to their long-term academic success,” said Ballinger. “Right now, we are failing our kids. Tens of thousands of Kentucky’s 4-year-olds are not enrolled in any public or private program before kindergarten. Today, 52% of kindergarteners are arriving to school unprepared. Research consistently shows that pre-K helps children prepare for school, helps working families and caregivers, and provides long-term economic benefits for communities.”

To view Ballinger's full remarks,

To read the full report,