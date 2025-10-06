Prep Football Flashback: Ryle offense gained nearly 500 yards during victory in Battle of Union

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle generated nearly 500 yards in total offense during a 34-14 win over nearby rival Cooper in the 10th annual Battle of Union that was played Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Cooper.

The Raiders got 395 yards on the ground with senior Jake Chisholm picking up 231 yards on 19 carries and scoring four touchdowns. He also completed a 37-yard option pass.

Ryle sophomore Kyle England rushed for 126 yards on 12 carries and quarterback Easton Pilyer threw for 88 yards and one TD in the victory.

Two weeks later, Chisholm set a pair of Ryle team records when he rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns against Simon Kenton. He finished his career as the Raiders’ all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,763 and 75 total TDs.

Chisholm received the Brian Williams “That’s My Boy Award” as the top student-athlete in Northern Kentucky high school football for the 2017 season. He enrolled in medical school after finishing his football career at the University of Dayton as the all-time leader in multi-purpose yards with 4,953.

Here’s a look at other high school football games involving Northern Kentucky teams that were played between Oct. 5-11 over the past five decades.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7, 1988 — Highlands senior Matt Hoffman scored touchdowns in three different ways during a 42-0 win over Newport. Hoffman’s first TD came on a 56-yard punt return in the first quarter. He also scored on a 48-yard interception return and caught an 11-yard TD pass from quarterback Quinn Stuempel in the second quarter. Marty Moore led the Highlands’ rushing attack with 81 yards on 14 carries and two TDs.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6, 2006 — Two long-yardage scoring plays carried Boone County to a 14-10 win over Dixie Heights in a Class 4A district game. In the second quarter, Mercier Doucette caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bogle. On the Rebels’ next possession, junior running back Cory Farris scored on a 78-yard breakaway run to give his team a 14-3 halftime lead.

Dixie Heights opened the second half with a 68-yard scoring drive that made the score 14-10. Late in the fourth quarter, Boone County junior Nick Kaiser made an acrobatic interception in the end zone to seal the win. After jumping up and deflecting the pass, Kaiser snagged the ball as he was coming down.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8, 1999 — Bellevue posted its first win over Beechwood in nine years with a 17-0 shutout. Bellevue’s defense held Beechwood to 166 total yards with senior linebacker Joey Grainger getting a team-high eight tackles, including a quarterback sack. The Tigers’ two touchdowns came on a 10-yard pass from Nate Berkley to Sonny Rechtin and a 3-yard run by James Delaney.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6, 2023 — After falling behind, 30-13, early in the fourth quarter, Ryle battled back to beat Campbell County, 37-36, in overtime. A 10-yard touchdown run by Jacob Savage and extra-point kick by Josh Line put Ryle ahead 37-30 in overtime. Campbell County quarterback Nathan Smith then scored on a 2-yard run, but the Camels’ two-point conversion attempt failed.