Prep Football Report: Final district seeding games determine pairings for first round of playoffs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Three football teams that made it to last year’s state championship finals — Beechwood, Cooper and Ryle — posted lopsided victories on Friday to finish first in the current district standings and earned home games in the first round of the state playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Beechwood, last year’s Class 2A state champion, buried Bracken County, 49-6, to take the District 5 title. In the games involving 2024 state runner-up teams, Cooper beat Boone County, 49-3, in Class 5A, District 5 and Ryle rolled to a 41-13 win over Simon Kenton in Class 6A, District 6.

The other local teams that have won district titles are Newport Central Catholic and Holy Cross in Class 1A, Lloyd in Class 3A and Highlands in Class 4A.

Local teams will face each other in three Class 1A first-round games. Those matchups will be Dayton at Holy Cross, Bellevue at Brossart and Ludlow at Newport.

This season, Holy Cross has a 9-0 record under head coach Curt Spencer but the last time the Indians won a playoff game was 2021.

Boone County placed fourth in Class 5A, District 5 to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

Conner will return to the playoffs under coach Noel Rash, who took charge of the team after the death of former coach Dave Trosper last summer. The Cougars defeated Scott, 52-21, on Friday to earn the No. 4 seed in Class 5A, District 5.

St. Henry placed fourth in Class 2A, District 5 to make the state playoffs in its first season of varsity competition with two wins against district opponents.

Walton-Verona won its third straight Class 2A, District 5 game Friday when the Bearcats generated 430 yards of total offense during a 40-6 win at St. Henry.

In the first half, Walton-Verona took a 13-0 lead despite committing three turnovers, missing a field goal and turning the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line. The offense was much more efficient in the second half and steadily pulled away to hand St. Henry its third straight loss.

The Bearcats finished with 237 yards rushing and 193 yards passing. Sophomore running back Andrew Lynn picked up 185 yards and scored twice. Senior quarterback Avery Howe completed 11 of 20 passes for 193 yards with senior Michael Oldfield catching both of his touchdown throws.

St. Henry’s offense was limited to 25 yards during the first half and finished with 106 (54 rushing, 51 passing). The Crusaders’ touchdown came on a 54-yard run by junior Lucas Pate that offset 31 yards they lost in in quarterback sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

First-round pairings for football playoff games

CLASS 1A

Trimble County at Newport Central Catholic, Ludlow at Newport, Bellevue at Brossart, Dayton at Holy Cross.

CLASS 2A

Jackson County at Beechwood, West Carter at Bracken County, Walton-Verona at Morgan County, St. Henry at Breathitt County.

CLASS 3A

Bath County at Lloyd.

CLASS 4A

Greenup County at Highlands, Boyd County at Covington Catholic.

CLASS 5A

South Oldham at Cooper, Collins at Dixie Heights, Conner at Scott County, Boone County at Woodford County.

CLASS 6A

Louisville Eastern at Ryle, Oldham County at Simon Kenton, Campbell County at Louisville Ballard.

High school football scoreboard

THURSDAY

Newport Central Catholic 47, Bellevue 6

FRIDAY

Brossart 42, Trimble County 0

Cooper 49, Boone County 3

Beechwood 49, Bracken County 6

Covington Catholic 52, Mason County 0

Campbell County 39, Great Crossing 35

Holmes at Lewis County

Holy Cross 43, Ludlow 6

Lloyd 42, Carroll County 6

Newport 52, Dayton 14

Conner 52, Scott 21

Highlands 42, Scott County 28

Ryle 41, Simon Kenton 13

Walton-Verona 40, St. Henry 10