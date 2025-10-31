Scott returns to state volleyball tournament after winning second straight 10th Region championship

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Scott’s volleyball team earned a berth in the state tournament bracket for the second consecutive year by defeating George Rogers Clark, 3-1, in the 10th Region championship match on Thursday.

The Eagles, who made it to the state semifinals last season, will play 11th Region champion Lexington Catholic in one of the eight first-round matches scheduled at various sites on Monday. The winners will compete in the state tournament’s final rounds Nov. 7-8 at George Rogers Clark.

One of the other first-round matches on Monday will be 9th Region champion Notre Dame at 12th Region champion West Jessamine. Last year, Scott and Notre Dame both made it to the state semifinals.

The set scores in Scott’s win on Thursday were 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24. In the final set, senior hitter Milyn Minor scored five of the last eight points for the Eagles.

After Scott took a 24-19 lead, GRC rallied to tie it, 24-24, before senior Morgan Justice and Minor got the final two points.

Minor and Justice were all-tournament selections along with senior teammates Ryann and Payton Grigsby. Calvary Christian senior Anna Hickey and freshman Madison Stelzer were also named to the region all-tournament team.

Before the region tournament, Minor was named 10th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. She entered the tournament with team-high totals of 574 kills and 46 blocks for the 29-11 Eagles, who have now won 11 straight matches.

Soccer state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match: Covington Catholic vs. Louisville St. Xavier, 4 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match: Highlands vs. Louisville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Cross county state championship meet

SATURDAY AT KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

10 a.m. — Class 3A boys. 10:45 a.m. — Class 3A girls.

12:30 p.m. — Class 2A boys. 1:15 p.m. — Class 2A girls.

3 p.m. — Class 1A boys. 3:45 p.m — Class 1A girls.

Volleyball state tournament

MONDAY – FIRST ROUND

Scott at Lexington Catholic, time to be determined

Notre Dame at West Jessamine, time to be determined