Southbank Partners celebrate groundbreaking of The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons in Dayton

Southbank Partners and city officials on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Phases 2 and 3 of The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons in Dayton.

The event marked the latest milestone in the multi-city Riverfront Commons project — the Northern Kentucky Riverfront District, a unified place on the riverside of Route 8 through the eight Northern Kentucky river cities from Ludlow to Silver Grove.

An important element of the district is The Riverwalk, a 20-mile paved path connecting you to the river, downtown business districts, historic neighborhoods, with various parks, trailheads, overlooks, and kayak launches. The Dayton phases of the Riverwalk represent 1 mile of new paved paths, further extending the project that has become a catalyst for economic development, tourism, quality of life, and outdoor recreation across the region.

“The Riverwalk is about the connection. Riverfront Commons is about the destination. This project is the intersection of urban mobility and outdoor recreation. Riverfront Commons, the Northern Kentucky riverfront district, will unequivocally change the way residents and visitors experience our region from breathtaking views to diverse cultural experiences, said Will Weber, President and CEO of Southbank Partners.

“All of our communities share one vision as part of this Riverfront Commons project – create an unbridled destination for every season of life. That begins with a vibrant and accessible riverfront- one that will leave a lasting impact for generations.”

The groundbreaking event included remarks from local and regional leaders, an official groundbreaking ceremony, renderings of this new project, light bites from local Dayton restaurant, Wayfarer Tavern, and a complimentary cocktail with New Riff bourbon called the “Porch Punch” – a play on the Riverfront Commons trademarked tagline, “The Front Porch of the Southᵀᴹ”

“This investment strengthens our connection to the river, our neighboring cities, and the people who make this community so special. We are eager for the completion of this project so we can connect our city and downtown business district to the Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons. It’s something generations of Dayton residents will be able to enjoy and be proud of,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “We are grateful to work with Southbank Partners to bring this vision to reality.”

Once complete, the Riverwalk in Dayton will create seamless access to the Ohio River, connecting residents and visitors to nearby parks, such as Gil Lynn Park in Dayton and business districts like along 6th Avenue in Dayton and even entertainment districts like the Rope Walk in Dayton- this project is a true collaboration to contribute our economic progress and vibrancy of Northern Kentucky’s urban core.

“Dayton has been a tremendous partner, and this groundbreaking represents another major step toward realizing the full promise of Riverfront Commons for our region,” said Weber.

For more information about The Riverwalk and Riverfront Commons, visit thefrontporchofthesouth.com.

Southbank Partners