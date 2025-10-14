St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky partner for 25th Annual Winter Coat Drive

Cincinnati and St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVDP) to partner once again to launch the 25th Annual Winter Coat Drive, beginning on October 13. For a quarter century, SVDP has provided tens of thousands of winter coats to our neighbors in need, including nearly 5,000 last year alone.

“Each day, we hear from families who are doing everything they can to make ends meet,” said Brad McMonigle, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati. “When parents are choosing between paying rent, keeping the heat on, or putting food on the table, there’s often nothing left for winter coats. Donating a coat is a simple act that brings immediate warmth and comfort and it reminds our neighbors that they’re not alone.”

New and gently used coats can be dropped off at all SVDP Thrift Stores in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, or at SVDP Winter Coat Collection Bins at select locations until January 31.

Donations can also be made at Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric or at any Boot Country/Work Country location through Christmas.

“For 25 years, this drive has shown us what hope in action looks like,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “Every coat that is donated represents the care and compassion of one neighbor for another. That collective effort is what makes this mission possible and reminds us that generosity never goes out of season.”

Coats are accepted in all sizes from infant to adult, with a special need for larger adult sizes (XL-XXXL). We also welcome donations of other winter gear, including hats, gloves, and scarves. Local businesses, schools, churches and other community groups interested in hosting their own coat collection drive can download a free toolkit at SVDPcincinnati.org/coats.

Coat Distribution Events

Coats will be distributed to neighbors in need during several local events:

For Hamilton County residents:

• Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Elder High School (3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205) • Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Clippard Family YMCA (8920 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251) • Alternatively, neighbors can redeem coat vouchers at all SVDP – Cincinnati Thrift Store locations beginning November 17.

For Northern Kentucky residents:

• Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. John G. Carlisle Elementary School (910 Holman St., Covington, KY 41011) Life Learning Center (20 W. 18th Street, Covington, KY 41011) • Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cristo Rey Church (25 Cavalier Blvd., Florence, KY 41042) Newport Intermediate School Gym (95 W. 9th Street, Newport. KY, 41071)

Neighbors in need of a coat can visit SVDPcincinnati.org/coats (Cincinnati) or svdpnky.org/help-with-winter-coats (Northern Kentucky) for more information.

Gold Star Chili is offering a special incentive to help keep our neighbors warm this winter. For every online donation or coat dropped off at an SVDP – Cincinnati Thrift Store, donors will receive a coupon for a free coney as a thank-you from Gold Star.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky