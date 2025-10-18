Thomas More University honors seven community leaders with 2025 Alumni Awards

The Thomas More University Alumni Association recognized seven distinguished individuals during the 2025 Alumni Awards ceremony held recently in Ziegler Auditorium, celebrating honorees in six categories for their personal and professional achievements and commitment to advancing the mission of the University.

Edward Schneider received the Professional Achievement Award for his exemplary career in aviation and government service. A Dayton, Kentucky native and graduate of Covington Latin and Villa Madonna College, Schneider served as a naval aviator and NASA research pilot, logging more than 7,800 flight hours across 91 aircraft models. He is a Fellow and past president of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, a Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.

Joshua Vogel was honored with the Citizenship Award for his impact on the welfare of the community through service and leadership. A senior associate at Terracon Consultants, Inc., Vogel co-founded Project Heart ReStart: AED Readiness for First Responders, a program aimed at reducing cardiac arrest deaths in Greater Cincinnati. Since its launch in 2006, the initiative has distributed AEDs and raised awareness about sudden cardiac arrest across the region.

Charles McFadden and Mary Jo (Volpenhein) McFadden received the Thomas More University Service Award for their longtime service and commitment to the University. Both Chuck and Mary Jo McFadden have served on the board of directors for the Thomas More Alumni Association, supported campus initiatives like the Compassion Pantry, and have been active in the alumni community, organizing reunions and monthly alumni dinners. Their volunteerism extends to Parish Kitchen, St. Agnes School and other local organizations.

Theresa Behan earned the Lasting Influence Award for her decades of service as an athletic trainer at Thomas More. Since 1989, Behan has created a fun, professional environment for both athletic training students and student-athletes. Under her leadership, the program has grown from a single trainer to a team of seven, with countless students receiving careful mentorship from Behan along the way. Behan continues to shape the student-athlete experience with professionalism and care.

Greg Wilkins received the Honorary Alumnus Award for his longstanding support of the University’s Biology Field Station. A retired transportation logistics professional, Wilkins began volunteering in 2009 and has since contributed more than 150 hours annually, serving as a tour guide, educator and devoted friend of the field station. His commitment includes establishing an endowment to support the Station’s educational and outreach programming.

Joseph F. Roesel was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award for a lifetime of service and leadership. A Villa Madonna College graduate, Roesel served as vice president of finance at St. Elizabeth Healthcare before becoming business manager of Radiology Associates of Northern Kentucky and active in local government. Roesel served Thomas More as a trustee, a member of the Second Century Campaign steering committee, All Saints Club advisory board member, and is honored in the Thomas More Athletic Hall of Fame. He is remembered for his generosity, humor and unwavering dedication to family and community.

The Alumni Awards were established to honor outstanding alumni and community leaders whose talents and expertise have made a significant impact as they continue to live the Thomas More University mission — to examine the ultimate meaning of life, their place in the world, and their responsibility to others. For more information, visit tmuky.us/alumniawards.

