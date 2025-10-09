UK guard Otega Oweh still learning and growing, ready to be a leader for coach Mark Pope’s Wildcats

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Otega Oweh is still learning and growing.

Oweh went through the NBA Draft process following a successful junior campaign with the Wildcats and said there is still more room to grow as he prepares for his senior season.

“I got some great feedback,” Oweh said earlier this week. “I see myself growing just by coming back and leading this team. We have big goals to win No. 9 (national championship) and have a great year. I feel like we all achieve everything that we want to achieve. We all get what we want, and the bottom line is just to win.”

During the off-season, Oweh has been dealing with a toe injury that slowed him down for more than a month, but he said he’s ready for the season.

“I’m feeling pretty good (and) I’m pretty much back now,” he said.

Despite the injury, Kentucky coach Mark Pope has noticed an improvement in Oweh’s leadership on and off the court.

“Otega, of course, has been dealing with his toe, but the way he’s grown as a leader (has been impressive),” he said.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Oweh scored double figures in the team’s first 26 games and averaged a team-leading 16.2 points per game and also learned what to expect each game as a Wildcat.

“You’ve just got to be ready to play every single game,” he said. “Every team is gonna give you their best. It’s probably a Super Bowl when they play Kentucky. Just being on your Ps and Qs every single game. That’s the biggest thing I learned my first year at Kentucky.”

The team’s roster will also look a little different, especially in the backcourt. Although new in Blue, the guards don’t lack collegiate experience, especially with the addition of Denzel Alberdeen, who won a national championship at Florida last season.

What does it mean to have a player like Alberdeen on the team?

“It’s huge,” Oweh said. “We will try to make history for him too — win two natties, two different schools, that would be huge and it’s great. He went all the way, and that’s something we have dreams of, to go all the way. Any gems that he gives us is huge. We know that he’s going to go out there and play hard, play aggressive, because he knows how to win. We’re definitely grateful to have Denzel on the team.”

As for the overall make-up of the team. Oweh likes the squad Pope and his staff have assembled.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a great team — super deep. Everyone cares about the game. We’re competitive. I feel like anytime we go to war in the game, the whole team is gonna have our backs. Everyone’s gonna be ready to go, ready to lead the charge. We have a great team and we’re super deep.”