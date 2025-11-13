KDA seeking applications for 2026 internship, legal fellowship program; how students can apply

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is encouraging college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in KDA’s internship program for summer 2026.

KDA will also offer its inaugural legal fellowship program beginning in 2026.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture offers students the unique opportunity to work side by side with our amazing staff of employees,” said Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell. “Through our internship and legal fellowship programs students will gain valuable insight to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field.”

KDA Internship

The KDA internship program is seeking students majoring in a variety of interest areas including agriculture, education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields to apply. Internships will run from June to August.

Interns work alongside KDA professionals on projects that make a positive impact across the Commonwealth, helping to advance the mission of promoting and protecting Kentucky’s agricultural interests. The summer internship program gives students insight into considering a future career within the agriculture industry and with Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program.

To apply complete the application on KDA’s website at kyagr.com/commissioner/internship-program. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Email Emery Moore at Emery.Moore@ky.gov with any questions.

Agriculture Legal Fellowship

The Legal Fellowship Program is new for 2026 and will be housed under the KDA’s Office of Legal Services. Second and third-year law students with an interest in legal services and policy through an agricultural lens are encouraged to apply.

The fellowship will allow students to gain skills and experience relating to routine state government proceedings such as administrative hearings and responding to open records requests, as well as traditional in-house counsel practice, including reviewing, updating, or recommending modification to and answering questions about state and federal laws and regulations.

The Office of Legal Services also engages in policy research and formulation relating to a wide variety of issues impacting the agriculture industry. This fellowship will allow students to gain skills and experience relating to policy-style research and advocacy at the state and federal level.

For information on the fellowship, visit kyagr.com/commissioner/legal-fwllowship. To apply, visit forms.gle. Questions can be directed to Heather Becker, General Counsel at HeatherL.Becker@ky.gov.

Applications for both the KDA internship and the legal fellowship must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2026, and will only be accepted digitally. Paper or mail-in applications will not be considered.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture