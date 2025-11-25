NewsMakers ’25: Fernando Figueroa, Jeanne Schorer, Tony Lamb, Patricia Nortmann, Will Ziegler, Cady Short-Thompson

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

As promised, the NKyTribune is celebrating its ’25 NewsMakers — and this is a preview of what’s coming this week. Each day of the week, we will honor each of the six incredible good citizens — successful people in so many ways who are terrific community engagement role models and are terrific human beings to boot.

We will share their stories with a mix of pride and admiration for all they do for our community. A community college president and a public university president, a real estate expert and a healthcare leader, a entrepreneurial businessman and an attorney and foundation executive. All have stories to tell and lives to emulate.

The event to celebrate with these special NewsMakers will be held at the Wenzel Distilling’s new public space on Madison Avenue in Covington, 8:30-10:30 a.m., a meet-and-greet with coffee and breakfast bites, free to attend thanks to our generous sponsors. Come — and thank them for all they do. A brief awards presenation will be held around 9:15 a.m.

Please also thank these special sponsors of the NewsMakers program: