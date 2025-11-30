A helpful look at some important tax changes coming next year

By Harold Best
Kentucky Baptist Convention
The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by President Trump on July 4 contains provisions that will affect all taxpayers starting in January.
Here are some provisions to be aware of…
• 1099 Reporting Threshold: Filing threshold for Forms 1099 (including 1099-NEC) moves from $600 to $2,000 starting in January 2026. This will mean that fewer individuals, vendors and contractors will require 1099s. (The threshold will be subject to inflation adjustment after 2026.)
• Charitable Giving: Starting in 2026, non-itemizing taxpayers can take a charitable deduction of up to $1,000 (single) or $2,000 (married filing jointly), if contributions are to a “qualified charity” (not donor advised funds or supporting organizations). This might give non-itemizers an incentive to give. It is important for churches to provide written acknowledgements for donations of $250+ to help donors substantiate their giving.
• Starting in 2026, a 0.5% floor on adjusted gross income (AGI) will be imposed on itemized charitable contribution deductions. This means only donations exceeding the 0.5% threshold will be deductible. For illustration purposes, on $100,000 AGI, the first $500 in donations will not be deductible.
• Because of this new limitation in 2026, some itemizing givers might want to consider “bunching” their charitable contributions in 2025 to avoid the 0.5% limitation.
• Standard Deduction Adjustments: Standard deductions are permanently increased (with inflation indexing going forward). The standard deduction for 2025 is $15,750 (single) and $31,500 (married filing jointly). The standard deduction for 2026 is $16,100 (single) and $32,200 (married filing jointly). Additional standard deductions for those over 65 moves from $1,600 (2025) to $1,650 (2026).
• The bill also provides a new temporary and separate $6,000 bonus deduction for those 65 and older (with some income phase outs) effective for 2025 through 2028. The $6,000 senior deduction is per eligible individual ($12,000 total for a married couple where both spouses qualify). The deduction phases out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income over $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers).
• “Trump Accounts” for Children: The bill created a new type of tax-advantaged savings account for children in the United States. Trump Accounts can be opened for any U.S. citizen under 18 with a valid social security number. Annual contribution limits are $5,000 per beneficiary. While the contributions are not tax-deductible for contributors, the account will grow tax-deferred. It also provides a $1,000 pilot grant for each newborn from Jan. 1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2028.
(Editor’s note: As always, it’s best to consult your own tax advisers for more details.)
Harold Best is the financial support and pastoral wellness consultant for the Kentucky Baptist Convention. He can be reached at harold.best@kybaptist.org.