Author and educator Kim Shearer combines love of teaching with graphic-novel writing

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

For author and educator Kim Shearer, the 2012 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, the worlds of teaching and graphic-novel writing have always been deeply intertwined. Long before she stepped into a classroom, comics were her gateway into reading, beginning with Archie issues that sparked a lifelong love of reading. That early inspiration — nurtured by standout English teachers and years spent guiding young readers herself — now fuels the vibrant graphic novels she creates for middle-grade audiences.



In our interview, Shearer reflects on the influences behind her work, the collaborative craft of comics, and the joy of seeing her stories take root in the hands of young readers.

Background and Inspiration

What first inspired you to become both a teacher and a graphic-novel writer?

Comics actually came first in my life. All I wanted to read when I was in elementary school was Archie Comics. Comics made me a reader, and then that love of reading expanded to other genres and formats as I got older. My amazing English teachers in middle and high school really fostered that love, and when I got to college, my English professors modeled for me exactly what I wanted to do with my life – promote that love of reading in my own classroom someday.



How does your teaching background shape the stories you choose to tell?

I write for a middle grades audience, so my time as an elementary school librarian really informs the stories I write. In fact, the idea for Double Booking came about because of my elementary students. I noticed my graphic novel lovers fell into two categories– the ones who loved fantasy comics, like Dog Man, and the ones who loved more realistic fiction, like Smile. As readers, we tend to stick to only our preferred genres. I thought it would be fun to bring those two genres together into one book for young readers so they could explore BOTH genres. I told my brother, Chas Pangburn, I wanted to write a graphic novel about a younger brother who can see supernatural things but an older sister who can’t. Chas came up with the idea of telling these two perspectives through a flip book format, and that’s when we started writing Double Booking together.



Creative Process

Walk us through your creative process — from the first idea to the finished panels.

Comics are extremely collaborative, and they bring so many creative minds together to tell a story. For the Double Booking series, Chas and I brainstorm and outline the general plot for both sides of the book together. Then, we separate to write the manuscripts (Chas writes Otto’s side, and I write Nan’s). Then, we come back and share those scripts with one another and revise together. After that, our editor helps us revise and refine our scripts even more. We’ve been fortunate to have a few amazing editors for the series – Rex Ogle, Stephanie Brooks, and Christina Harrington. Next, Nic Touris, our unbelievably talented creative partner and artist, gets to work. He completes thumbnails, inks, and then colors (with the help of the great Antonella Grasso). Chas then letters the book for us before it goes to final approval and production.

What themes or messages consistently find their way into your work?

A huge theme in Double Booking is appearances versus reality. It is hard to see beyond what is literally in front of us, but there is so much more to the world than our individual perspectives. That same theme even pops up quite a bit in the Nickelodeon comics I write. Part of what makes The Casagrandes and The Loud House comics so enjoyable is the unexpected.





Teaching & Influence

How do your students influence your writing, if at all?

When I have conversations with students and they are excited about a particular book, they remind me of the two reasons I was always drawn to comics. The first reason was that comics are fun! The second reason was that comics made me feel seen. I felt like I could relate to the characters and their problems. Even if it was an outlandish storyline, there was always something grounded to which I could attach meaning.



What do you see graphic novels offering young readers that traditional text-only books may not?

Comics are an equalizer. I used graphic novels a lot in my own English classroom because they challenged readers of ALL backgrounds and reading levels. Comics are the one variety of text that is accessible to everyone! And, they offer so many opportunities for high-level thinking and learning.



Industry Experience



What has surprised you most about the publishing world?

Honestly, it has been so awesome to see the ways that comics creators embrace and support one another. It is a competitive market, but the community is extremely supportive and kind. I tend to suffer from imposter syndrome every time I’m invited to an event or to speak on a panel, but my fellow creators have always welcomed me and made me feel at ease.



What advice would you give to young writers or artists who want to create graphic novels?

Don’t wait so long to write stories. I’ve always loved comics, and I’ve always had ideas for my own stories, but I never had the confidence to actually try to write one. If you’ve got stories to tell, put them down on paper and start sharing them.



Community and Impact

How has your school community responded to your work as an author?

My students have been so sweet and excited for me – bringing in copies of my books to sign, checking them out from the library, coming to events and signings. My teacher friends have been incredibly supportive, too – coming to book events and sharing posts about my books. I get teary-eyed just thinking about how lucky I am to have the community I do. There is a picture from our Joseph Beth event for the release of Double Booking: When and Where Wolf? and so many of the faces in that crowd are students and teachers I’ve met during my twenty-one years in education. It’s very moving.

Have you seen your graphic novels make a meaningful impact on readers? Any moments that stand out?

We’ve been so very honored to receive recognition for Double Booking in both the comics community and the children’s literature community. Double Booking: The Tail of the Mummy Cat was nominated for a Ringo Award in the Best Kids Comic category. We also received a starred review from School Library Journal and a “Get It” verdict from Kirkus.



It’s even more meaningful when a parent or teacher takes the time to say how much their young reader loves one of our books! We get a lot of pictures and videos sent to us of kids reading Double Booking, totally engrossed in the story. It’s awesome! We get fan art, as well, which is unbelievably cool! I’ve also had teachers reach out to say they are using our books and our curriculum guide in their ELA classrooms, and as an English teacher, that is such a big deal to me! And nothing tops a young reader at an event, telling us how much they love the book.

Current and Future Projects

What project are you working on now?

Right now, I’m working on a few upcoming projects with Papercutz! Stay tuned.

Is there a dream story you hope to tell someday?

Absolutely. Here’s hoping one day soon we will get to do an interview about it, and I’ll be able to hold up the book and say, “This is that dream story you asked about.”

As we come to the end of the interview, another page in Shearer’s story, one theme rises above all: a deep, enduring belief in the power of story to connect, challenge, and delight young readers. Whether she’s brainstorming supernatural hijinks with her brother, collaborating with artists and editors, or teaching students, Kim Shearer brings equal parts passion and purpose to every corner of her work. With new projects ahead and a dream story waiting in the wings, her creative journey is still upon pages yet to be read. And this bit of news to the readers who have already found a home in her pages is exciting news.

Shearer resides in Hebron with her family; she earned the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award as an English teacher at Boone County High School. To stay updated on her new projects, give her a follow @kpangburn21