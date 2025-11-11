Banklick Watershed Council named Kentucky Watershed Group of the Year for protecting healthy waterways

The Banklick Watershed Council (BWC) has been named the Kentucky Watershed Group of the Year by the Kentucky Waterways Alliance (KWA), recognizing the nonprofit’s leadership in protecting, restoring, and celebrating Kentucky waterways.

BWC accepted the award at the recent Ohio River Basin Confluence Summit.

Supported by public grants and private donations, BWC uses sustainable, science-backed approaches to achieve pollution reduction, land conservation, and stream restoration along Banklick Creek.

The organization partners with local organizations, local and state agencies, and the Kentucky Division of Water on stormwater management, wetland construction, volunteer cleanup days, and other projects. It also offers grants to homeowners within the watershed to fix failing septic systems.

In May 2025, the Kentucky Division of Water awarded BWC a $250,000 grant toward updating its watershed plan and ongoing programs.

“Healthy waterways are essential to community well-being,” said BWC Board Chair Anna Kirschner. “This award recognizes the passion of our volunteers, partners, and landowners who believe in our mission. We’re proud to bring people together to improve the community, and we’re grateful to the Kentucky Waterways Alliance for recognizing our impact.”

Banklick Watershed Council is a volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting, restoring, and celebrating the Banklick Creek watershed. Since 2002, BWC has worked across jurisdictions in Northern Kentucky to reduce pollution, stabilize streambanks, restore wetlands, and promote access to natural spaces. Learn more about how BWC supports thriving communities through healthy waters at www.banklick.org.