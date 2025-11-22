City of Florence to kick off holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting on December 2

The City of Florence will kick off the holiday season with its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, December 2 at the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Blvd., Florence. This free, family-friendly celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude with the official lighting of the Christmas tree at 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer and festive activities. The event will include free photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts and letters to Santa, complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa.

The Florence Public Services Department’s outdoor holiday displays will set the scene with dazzling lights, while seasonal music from the Florence Community Band and a special performance by the RA Jones Middle School Choir will add to the festive atmosphere.

This year’s event will also feature the announcement of the Christmas Card Contest winners.

The evening will culminate as Mayor Aubuchon officially lights the Christmas tree accompanied by a musical performance from the Florence Community Band.

City of Florence