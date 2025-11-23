Consumer spending expected to top $1 trillion for first time during upcoming holiday shopping season

Kentucky retailers are stocking up for a milestone holiday shopping season, as the National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that consumer spending nationwide will break the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever this year.

NRF also estimates that a record 186.9 million people plan to shop for deals from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday in 2025 — approximately 3.5 million more total shoppers than the previous record of 183.4 million last year.

Top items on consumers’ gift lists include: clothing and accessories (50%), gift cards (43%) and toys (32%). Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $171.32 per person on gift cards, with the most popular types being: restaurants (27%), bank-issued cards (25%), department stores (25%) and coffee shops (20%).

“Our dynamic retailers statewide are working overtime to provide strong selection and value for families across the Commonwealth,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF). “KRF is also proud this year to be partnering with the Kentucky Court of Justice (KCOJ) to help shoppers stay safe from scams, which often increase during the busy holiday season.”

With the popularity of gift cards during the holidays, this is a prime season for scammers to take advantage of consumers — especially senior citizens. Scammers often pressure people to make payments with gift cards or to read the numbers over the phone, claiming it will resolve an urgent problem.

The KCOJ website offers free scam​-alert resources to help individuals recognize, avoid and report fraudulent activity, including unsolicited calls or messages requesting personal or financial information.​

Many retailers have also implemented extra security measures to protect the integrity of the gift cards and prevent tampering. Shoppers may see updated packaging, revised displays or a requirement to pick up cards at the customer service desk.

“This partnership underscores a shared commitment to protecting Kentucky consumers, promoting awareness and ensuring that everyone can shop with greater confidence and peace of mind this holiday season,” said a KCOJ spokesperson.

A previously released NRF survey revealed that consumers plan to spend an average of $890.49 per person on holiday gifts, decorations and other seasonal items this year — the second-highest amount on record, just 1.3% below last year’s all-time high of $901.99

Consumers ranked their most popular holiday shopping destinations as: online (55%), grocery stores (46%), department stores (44%) and discount stores (42%).

The Kentucky Retail Federation is a non-profit trade association representing diverse businesses across the Commonwealth — from department and drug stores to hardware, apparel and building supply retailers.

For more information about the KRF, please visit kyretail.com.

Kentucky Retail Federation