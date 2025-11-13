Dan Weber Just Sayin’: From high school heroes to Hall of Famers here

For those interested in every detail of high school hoops, and also would like to keep up with alums who have moved on to college, we’d recommend the Facebook group of the same name — Northern Kentucky High School Basketball.

• That’s where you could learn that Walton-Verona’s Braylin Terrell was part of the Grace College (Winona Lake, Ind.) assault on the all-time college basketball women’s scoring record in its 172-91 romp over Ohio Christian. That’s the most points ever scored in an NCAA Div. I, II or II or an NAIA women’s game. Terrell, a freshman, hit on seven of eight field goals and grabbed seven rebounds in that game as one of Grace’s eight scorers in double figures.

• Ryle alum Sarah Baker was named Horizon Conference Player of the Week for her 16 points, coming back from an injury, in her Youngstown State team’s win at North Dakota.

In other strong efforts in the first week of college basketball:

• Freshman Andy Johnson, a Cooper alum now at University of Illinois-Chicago and listed at 6-foot-6, opened with 15 points at Oregon State and then came back with 16 more against St. Frances on seven-of-nine shooting. No surprise. Andy can score it.

• CovCath alum Evan Ipsaro kept his winning ways going at Miami of Ohio where the starting point guard opened his season with 16 points in a romp over Old Dominion.

• Another Cooper alum, Liz Freihofer, leads Eastern Kentucky with a 15.0 ppg average as a sophomore guard.

• Jacob Meyer, the Holy Cross alum now at Alabama-Birmingham, fired in 22 points for the Blazers in their opener. Again, no surprise. The 6-2 junior had previous stops at Coastal Carolina and DePaul.



NKADA 2025 inductees, honorees announced

Here are the honorees at Thursday’s 42nd annual Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fame: the Stan Steidel Distinguished Administrator Award to Jay Brewer of Dayton; the Tom Potter Distinguished Service Award to Edwin Schultz of Bishop Brossart; and the Mel Webster Scholarship Award to Holy Cross’ Evie Thomas.

Hall of Fame Inductees are: Krissie Almeida Brandenburg, Beechwood; Megan Arnzen Krieg, Highlands; Ricky Atkins, Newport; Nicole Chiodi, Newport Central Catholic; Brad Cooper, Simon Kenton; Amy Franks Gardner, St. Henry; Tim Grogan, Covington Catholic; Mike Gullett, Bellevue; Brandon Hatton, Dixie Heights; Allison Long Butler, Conner; Lori Oldendick Eberle, Boone County; Cary Page, Conner; Frank Pangallo, Newport Central Catholic; Arnie Risen, Williamstown; Ron Russell, Dayton; Jodi Schmidt, Ludlow; Deann Schroeder Kiefer, Bishop Brossart; Chris Smith, Silver Grove; Dawn Sparks Kinner, Campbell County; Tasha Tanner-Lovins, Ryle; and Karen Turner Chitwood, Conner.

The event, at Receptions in Erlanger, is a complete sellout. Social hour starts at 6 p.m.

Contact Dan Weber at dweber3440@aol.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @dweber3440.