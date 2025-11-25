Duke Energy, BBB warn against scammers, offer advice on how to avoid being a victim

Staff report

Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky and the Better Business Bureau Cincinnati joined Utilities United Against Scams for an ongoing commitment to helping customers slow down, verify and stop the scam.

The groups’ priority is keeping your money and personal information safe.

In 2025 to date Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky have received nearly 900 scam reports through the end of October.

How we help you stay safe

• Slow Down: If a payment request feels urgent or suspicious, pause and protect yourself.

• Verify: Always use the official phone number or website from your bill. To check if it’s a scam, visit BBB.org.

• Stop the Scam: Report any suspicious contact to your utility and law

enforcement.

What scammers try – and how we protect you

• Scammers may demand immediate payment or threaten service cut-off, but Duke Energy will never do that.

• They may ask for payment via prepaid cards or cryptocurrency – we never accept these methods.

• They may impersonate utility reps or promise refunds for personal info.

• For more information on how to spot and avoid scams, visit Scams & Fraud – Duke Energy or Scam Tracker – Better Business Bureau.

See BBB Scam Alert: Utility imposter scam for BBB information on utility scams specifically.

Duke Energy will never:

• Specify how you must pay

• Threaten immediate service interruption

If you’re targeted:

• Hang up, shut the door or delete the message.

• Contact your utility using the info on your bill or our official website

“Scammers change scripts; our guidance doesn’t: We don’t threaten instant shutoff, and we don’t dictate how you pay. If you hear either, stop and verify with us directly,” said Jessica Bishop, Duke Energy Senior Vice President of Customer Services Operations.

The BBB agrees.

“Scammers are willing to try anything to steal your money and/or your identity. Pressure, secrecy and odd payment methods are the tells. At BBB, we strive to provide consumers and businesses with as much information as possible so they can make confident, educated decisions in the marketplace,” said Christine Hayley, Better Business Bureau Cincinnati Vice President of Operations.