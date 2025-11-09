Duke Energy: Sharing ways to manage energy use as coldest air of season arrives

With the coldest air of the season arriving this week, Duke Energy is committed to helping customers across Ohio and Kentucky manage their energy usage as heating systems work harder. By acting now, customers can take more control of their energy use – even as temperatures drop well below typical November averages.

Stay informed and in control

• Personalized usage alerts: Customers receive timely notifications when their energy use is trending higher than usual, empowering them to take action before costs add up. • Usage dashboards: Easy-to-use dashboards break down energy use by day, week or billing cycle, helping customers spot savings opportunities and make informed decisions.

Simple actions, more energy efficiency

• Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Every degree lower means more money in your pocket, without sacrificing comfort. • Seal leaks and insulate. Prevent cold drafts and keep warmth inside – saving energy and reducing heating bills. • Have your heating system checked by a professional. Routine maintenance helps your system operate efficiently, prevents unexpected breakdowns and can extend its lifespan. • Change air filters regularly. Clean filters improve airflow and system performance, reducing energy consumption and keeping your home comfortable. • Let the sun help heat your home. Open blinds and curtains on sunny days to naturally warm your space, and then close them at night to keep the heat in. • Operate ceiling fans clockwise in winter. Push warm air down for greater comfort.

For more ways to manage energy usage, visit duke-energy.com/energyefficiency.

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky