Emily Harper pioneers new life skill teaching at Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

To develop or be the first to use or apply a new method, area of knowledge or activity. That is a pioneer.

That, is Emily Harper, the new Transition Instructor at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC).

“I was an Autism Teacher at Florence Elementary School and at Camp Ernst” said the Connor High School alum who was an education major at the University of Louisville. “I just wanted an opportunity to do more.”

Harper joined the ZEC staff this school year, “because I love what they do; and it gave me the opportunity to do more.”

Much more – but she was ready for the challenge.

The Zembrodt Education Center was created to give people with intellectual and developmental differences (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially, and vocationally.

And it gave Emily Harper the opportunity to be the first to teach Life Skills in the Elevate Curriculum Plan for the 2025-2026 school year.

A pioneer, no doubt.

Some of those life skills are:

• Health, Safety and Emergencies: Emergency Procedures, First Aid and Hygiene

• Household Chores: Cleaning Supplies and Laundry basics.

• Kitchen and Culinary: Kitchen Safety, Grocery Shopping.

• Dining Out: Ordering, Etiquette and Paying the bill.

• Leisure and Social: Social Gathering, Leisure Activities, Appropriate Attire.

• Community Engagement: Housing Options, Appointments.

“What I like about the program,” Harper says, “is that I can choose the skills to work on.

“Sure, it’s challenging but so many life skills are hard to pick and choose to learn.”

Harper does her work Mondays and Wednesdays from 10-3 p.m. “We have five-to-six individuals in the class from area high schools,” she said.

The ZEC‘s Elevate Job Training Program encompasses the entire school year – August through May – and rotation occurs every eight weeks.

Students receive innovative, interactive instruction to build their skills necessary to succeed in work and life in the program. Lessons include following directions, demonstrating enthusiasm, self-confidence, problem solving, initiative, accountability, and more, according to Harper.

“Our students are referred by their high school, teachers” says Harper, who is certified in Moderate to Severe Disability as well as in Education. “The students are identified needing additional support.”

And they certainly receive it thanks to Emily Harper.

“The difference between teaching in a public elementary school and working at The Point/Arc’s ZEC is simple,” she claims. “We are certainly more creative here at the ZEC because of our smaller class size. We can cater to the individual needs of our students with additional resources.”

ZEC is a community in which all people are celebrated, she says. “We foster creativity and connection, learning and growth, and a spirit of belonging.”

There’s also room for a creative pioneer like Emily Harper.