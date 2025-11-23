Esperanza Latino Center celebrates 7th year at Gala Fiesta on Dec. 6 ; sponsorships available

As Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky marks its 7th year of service, the organization reflects on a year of meaningful impact and enduring connections within the Latino/Hispanic community.

In 2025, Esperanza served over 600 individuals per month, totaling more than 7,000 cases throughout the year. The center provided essential services—including healthcare screenings, mental health support, educational programs, legal assistance, and workforce development—ensuring families receive comprehensive support and a welcoming, trusted environment.

This year’s achievements will be celebrated at Esperanza’s fifth annual Gala Fundraising Dinner – Gala Fiesta 2025, held on Saturday, December 6 at 6 p.m. at the NKU Student Union Ballroom.

Gala Fiesta is an evening to honor community, culture, and the resilience of the families Esperanza serves. Guests will enjoy live mariachi music, dancing, a delicious dinner, and a program showcasing the mission and accomplishments of Esperanza.

Gala Fiesta 2025 is particularly special as it coincides with the retirement of one of Esperanza’s founders, Irene Encarnacion, who dedicated 33 years to NKU and now holds faculty emeritus status. Irene’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in establishing Esperanza as a trusted resource, and the Gala will celebrate her decades of service and enduring legacy.

As part of the evening’s program, Esperanza will present the Pillars of Esperanza Awards (Los Pilares de Esperanza) — a recognition established two years ago to honor lifelong friends, partners, and sponsors who strengthen the organization’s mission. The 2025 Pillars of Esperanza include:

• Lindsey Irene Gant (In Memory)

• Michael Beck, President of AI for Kids

• Lourdes Ribera, LULAC Cincinnati

• Lorena Mora-Mowry, Mujer Latina Today

• JoAnn & Paul Schwartz, Esperanza Latino Center

• Mary Kay Connolly, Read Ready Covington

• Jonathan Northcutt, Esperanza Latino Center, Recipient of the 2025 Healthy Kentucky Champion, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky

Tickets and tables for Gala Fiesta 2025 are sold out, reflecting the generosity and commitment of the community.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available for individuals and institutions wishing to support Esperanza’s ongoing programs. Sponsors will be recognized during the Gala and through communications highlighting the center’s work and impact. For more information about sponsorship packages, contact hola@esperanzanky.org.

Gala Fiesta 2025 is a celebration of culture, community, and hope, showcasing the heart of Esperanza’s work: empowering Latino families in Northern Kentucky through compassion, connection, and dedicated services.

Esperanza Latino Center