Federal judge orders SNAP benefits restored; state Department of Agriculture supporting Feeding Kentucky

Days after challenging the Trump administration over its unlawful suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that a federal judge has ruled in favor of Kentucky, 24 other states and the District of Columbia and demanded that funding be restored.

To ensure Kentuckians have access to food over the next few days, the Governor also signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and directing an initial $5 million from the budget reserve trust fund to Feeding Kentucky food banks.

“While the Trump administration said it couldn’t fund SNAP during the shutdown, two federal judges just said it can and should,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s my job as Governor to stand up for Kentuckians, and I am thankful today’s rulings were in favor of helping the more than 40 million Americans and almost 600,000 Kentuckians – many of whom are children – access benefits that will provide them food and prevent hunger.”

On Friday in Massachusetts, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the Trump administration’s decision to suspend SNAP benefits was likely illegal and ordered the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to decide if it will release contingency funding in whole or in part for the program. Additionally, in a separate ruling in a different case in Rhode Island, U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ordered the Trump administration to distribute the contingency funding for the SNAP program “as soon as possible.”

View Judge Talwani’s ruling at governor.ky.gov.

In preparation of any delays for the restoration of benefits, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order to direct an initial $5 million from the budget reserve trust fund to Feeding Kentucky food banks. In his executive order, the Governor directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to “work with the Office of the State Budget Director to identify, allocate, and transfer funds as necessary from available sources to support the food banks during the lapse of SNAP funding,” beginning with $5 million from the budget reserve trust fund. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is then instructed to provide the identified funds to Feeding Kentucky.

Feeding Kentucky has a network of seven food banks that provide food and groceries to Kentuckians facing hunger in all 120 counties. Through more than 900 partner food pantries and meal programs, the organization reaches an estimated 1 in 7 Kentuckians each year. Feeding Kentucky focuses on addressing child hunger, sourcing food from Kentucky farmers, and advocating for policies that reflect the needs of Kentuckians.

“From the miracle of fishes and loaves to the Last Supper, my faith teaches me we are called to feed and care for each other. Our President and leaders in Washington should be focused on fighting hunger, not causing it,” said the Governor. “In Kentucky, we’re committed to doing everything we can to help our neighbors get through this challenging time. Thankfully, we have a great partner in Feeding Kentucky, which will allow us to provide some support for those most affected.”

In addition to this step and the lawsuit, Gov. Beshear has also directed more than $12 million in state funds during the month of November to temporarily support the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Team Kentucky will also host a food drive, accepting non-perishable food at main state office buildings in Frankfort and at the L&N Building in Louisville. Donated items will be distributed throughout the state via Dare to Care, God’s Pantry and the Christian Appalachian Project.

In Kentucky, SNAP recipients can continue using current benefits as normal. For updates, Kentuckians can visit the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) website or their Self-Service Portal (SSP) account. Official DCBS notifications, text messages and emails will also be shared with news as available.

Office of Governor Andy Beshear

Another feed-the-hungry effort

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell has coordinated a statewide effort to help ensure Kentuckians continue to have access to food and support during this critical time.

Working together, Farm Credit Mid-America, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, Tyson Foods, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) have partnered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) and Feeding Kentucky to provide direct assistance to impacted families across the Commonwealth.

Together, these organizations have pledged significant financial and in-kind support:

• Kentucky Association of Health Plans: $100,000

• Farm Credit Mid-America: $15,000

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation: $7,500

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance: $7,500

• Tyson Foods: Donation of nearly 20,000 pounds of fresh chicken products

• Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield: $10,000

• Evans Orchard and Cider Mill: $1,000

These contributions will go toward preparing and distributing food boxes through Feeding Kentucky’s statewide network, ensuring that families affected by the shutdown receive nutritious, Kentucky-grown meals.

“This is a shining example of Kentucky doing what Kentucky does best — coming together,” Commissioner Shell said. “Even when Washington can’t get its act together, Kentuckians don’t wait. We find solutions, work together, and make sure no one gets left behind. This collaboration shows that when agriculture, healthcare, and community unite, we can overcome any challenge.”

The initiative will help families in need and support local farmers and producers, as much of the food distributed through Feeding Kentucky will be sourced directly from Kentucky farms.

Melissa McDonald, Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky, said this partnership highlights what makes Kentucky unique.

“Addressing hunger in our state requires working together, especially now. We are so grateful for our strong partners at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for bringing this group together to make this possible,” McDonald said. “This food will be sourced from Kentucky neighbors and shared with Kentucky neighbors through Kentucky’s food bank system that serves every county in the Commonwealth. This is a perfect example of what we can do when we work collectively to end hunger.”



Commissioner Shell also praised KAHP for its innovation and vision in connecting agriculture and health outcomes.

“The Kentucky Association of Health Plans has been a key partner in advancing our Food Is Medicine work across the state,” Commissioner Shell said. “Its recent grant to Russell County Hospital is helping expand access to locally grown foods for patients and staff — improving health outcomes, supporting our farmers, and addressing food insecurity all at once. It’s a great example of how smart, local investment can create real change in both our healthcare and agricultural systems.”

KDA encourages all Kentuckians who need help or who wish to help to visit feedingky.org to learn how to donate, volunteer, or support local food banks.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture