Newly remodeled Alexandria Walmart store re-opens with customer-centric features

Walmart customers in Alexandria were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 6711 Alexandria Pike as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Creating omni-channel shopping experiences that save customers time and money, Walmart continues its transformational journey to become America’s favorite place to shop whether in-store, online or via the mobile app.

Walmart associates marked the occasion with a community celebration featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, national vendor samples and giveaways, mascots, a National Anthem performance by Associate Kimiah Mayes, and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural. The event also drew participation from several Alexandria

organizations and elected officials, including Mayor Andy Schabell and members of city council.

“We’re thrilled for the community to see our newly transformed store, featuring expanded departments and enhanced shopping experiences that better serve our customers’ evolving needs,” said store manager Nicole Feltz. “We’re deeply grateful for all the support from our customers and we remain committed to providing quality, value, and convenience while giving back to the community that has made our success possible.”

The ceremony unveiled of the store’s new mural that reflects the diversity and local culture of Alexandria. This mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, one of the largest public-facing art installations celebrating communities across America.

During the celebration, store leaders highlighted the transformation as well as the new interactive features available to customers, including:

• Transformed departments, more apparel brands, plus expansion of online pickup and delivery • Vision Center and Pharmacy updates • Reconfigured store layout creating more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer • Refreshed interior and exterior with new signage for easier navigation through the stores and exterior updates to the parking lot and landscaping

To further illustrate Walmart’s commitment to helping others live better in the communities it serves, Fultz and several associates presented $11,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including: